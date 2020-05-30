Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Timequest Power Play 9/91 - 27.05.2020
Timequest Play Time 3/92 - 27.05.2020
Sceptre of Bagdad ASM 9/87 - 27.05.2020
Checkmate ASM 9/87 - 27.05.2020
Four Great Games ASM 9/87 - 27.05.2020
Short Circuit ASM 4/87 - 27.05.2020
Crumble's Crisis ASM 4/87 - 27.05.2020
Butch - Hard Guy ASM 4/87 - 27.05.2020
Kultboy.com 5/2020 - 24.05.2020
Artikel: Inhalt Seite 15 Kultboy.com 5/2020 - 24.05.2020
RETURN Nr. 41 - 24.05.2020
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 30.05.2020 - 11:30 by AndreasM
