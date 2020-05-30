Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Sleepwalker - Create one new cheatcode - AGA - 1993
Mini Loco 2 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Mini Loco 2 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Mini Loco 1 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1989
Mini Loco 1 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Memory Master - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1989
Memory Master - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Maxit - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1989
Maxit - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Leg Puzzel II - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1988
Leg Puzzel II - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1988
Kamertje Verhuren - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1988
Kamertje Verhuren - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1988
Can You Picture It - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Can You Picture It - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Run The Gauntlet - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1989
Run The Gauntlet - Upload 1 Game map picture - OCS - 1989
Run The Gauntlet - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Run The Gauntlet - Upload 3 Game map pictures - OCS - 1989
Colonization - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Colonization - Update the Box scan comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Colonization - Update the Disk scan comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Colonization - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Historyline 1914-1918 - Upload 92 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Mission Elevator - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1987
Mission Elevator - Upload 1 Sprite screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Mission Elevator - Upload 1 Game map picture - OCS - 1987
New Zealand Story, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Great Nations - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaPPC (WarpOS/PowerUp), RTG - 2001
Mikko Nieminen - Create one new artist page
Jani Wilen - Update the artist page
Jani Wilen - Create one new artist page
Toni Wilen - Update the artist page
Toni Wilen - Create one new artist page
1497: Five Years After - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Colonization - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Civilization - Update the game page - AGA - 1993
Civilization - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Great Nations - Upload 44 Screenshot pictures - AGA, AmigaPPC (WarpOS/PowerUp), RTG - 2001
Great Nations - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, AmigaPPC (WarpOS/PowerUp), RTG - 2001
Great Nations - Create one new game page - AGA, AmigaPPC (WarpOS/PowerUp), RTG - 2001
Historyline 1914-1918 - Upload 48 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Popeye 3: WrestleCrazy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Historyline 1914-1918 - Upload 4 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Renegade - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Tintin On The Moon / Tintin Sur La Lune / Tim Und Struppi Auf Dem Mond - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1989
Tintin On The Moon / Tintin Sur La Lune / Tim Und Struppi Auf Dem Mond - Upload 1 Game map picture - OCS - 1989
New Zealand Story, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
RoboCop - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
RoboCop - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Tintin On The Moon / Tintin Sur La Lune / Tim Und Struppi Auf Dem Mond - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Tintin On The Moon / Tintin Sur La Lune / Tim Und Struppi Auf Dem Mond - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Quête De L´Oiseau Du Temps, La - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Quête De L´Oiseau Du Temps, La - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Mad Show - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Mad Show - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Grand Monster Slam - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Grand Monster Slam - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Pictionary - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Pictionary - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Gemini Wing - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Gemini Wing - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Licence To Kill / Permis De Tuer - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Licence To Kill / Permis De Tuer - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Double Dragon II: The Revenge - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Shinobi - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Shinobi - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
TwinWorld: Land Of Vision - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
TwinWorld: Land Of Vision - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Continental Circus - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Continental Circus - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Rise Of The Robots - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - CD32 - 1994
Rise Of The Robots - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1994
Rise Of The Robots - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Astérix: Operation Getafix / Astérix: Operation Hinkelstein / Astérix: Le Coup Du Menhir / Astérix: El Golpe Del Menhir - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Astérix: Operation Getafix / Astérix: Operation Hinkelstein / Astérix: Le Coup Du Menhir / Astérix: El Golpe Del Menhir - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Astérix: Operation Getafix / Astérix: Operation Hinkelstein / Astérix: Le Coup Du Menhir / Astérix: El Golpe Del Menhir - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Astérix: Operation Getafix / Astérix: Operation Hinkelstein / Astérix: Le Coup Du Menhir / Astérix: El Golpe Del Menhir - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Silkworm - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Adrian Stephens - Update the Artist photo comments
Adrian Stephens - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Kang Fu - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32 - 1996
Kang Fu - Update the cheatcode - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32 - 1996
Kang Fu - Create one new cheatcode - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32 - 1996
Galaxians - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1989
Galaxians - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Frantic Freddy - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Frantic Freddy - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Find The Way - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1989
Find The Way - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Demolition Mission - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Demolition Mission - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Demolition Mission - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Humans 1 & 2, The - Update the cheatcode - CD32 - 1994
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 144 was released on the May 4th.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 30.05.2020 - 11:30 by AndreasM
Back to previous page