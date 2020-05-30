Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
IconLib_46.4.lha - 46.4.533 - util/libs - 1.0M - free icon.library in optimized ASM code - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 26.44 - misc/emu - 4.8M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 26.44 - misc/emu - 4.3M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
a3640MOD_AIBB.lha - - util/moni - 269K - AIBB module of a modded A3640 cpu card. - (readme)
filex-2.6-morphos.lha - 2.6 - disk/moni - 550K - binary file editor (MorphOS version) - (readme)
WarpDTPrefs.lha - 45.11 - util/dtype - 198K - WarpDT preferences program V45.11 - (readme)
WarpWebPdt.lha - 45.1 - util/dtype - 291K - WebP image datatype V45.1 - (readme)
ACE-MorphOS.lha - 1.21 - misc/emu - 2.0M - Amstrad CPC/CPC+ Emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 26.44 - misc/emu - 4.7M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
FireAttack_AROSx86.lha - 1.0 - game/wb - 2.9M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
FireAttack_MOS.lha - 1.0 - game/wb - 2.8M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
FireAttack_OS3.lha - 1.0 - game/wb - 2.8M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
FireAttack_OS4.lha - 1.0 - game/wb - 3.1M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
FireAttack_WOS.lha - 1.0 - game/wb - 3.1M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
netsurf.lha - 3.10 - comm/www - 6.9M - Fast CSS capable web browser - (readme)
netsurf_os3.lha - 3.10 BETA - comm/www - 2.8M - Fast CSS capable web browser - (readme)
tz.lha - 7.18 - util/time - 348K - Timezone Database & Library - (readme)
Africa-OS4.lha - 1.55 - game/board - 349K - Conversion of 3W board game - (readme)
Africa.lha - 1.55 - game/board - 293K - Conversion of 3W board game - (readme)
annotate_pascal_syntax.lha - 1.2 - text/edit - 397K - Annotate Pascal Syntax - (readme)
WarpDTPrefs_deutsch.lha - 44.5 - util/dtype - 2K - German catalog for WarpDTPrefs - (readme)
AfricaMOS.lha - 1.55 - game/board - 340K - Conversion of 3W board game - (readme)
Morpheus_1.76.lha - 1.76 - text/dtp - 2.7M - Word processor - (readme)
opmod520.lha - 5.20 - mus/misc - 54K - Module optimizer (shareware, 1994) - (readme)
PoligoniRegolari.lha - 1.1 - gfx/show - 21K - Draws regular poligon with 3-99 sides - (readme)
SteMarRegBlitzSources.lha - sixth uploa... - dev/blitz - 24K - 16 Stefano Maria Regattin Blitz sources - (readme)
tzutils7.lha - 7.18 - util/time - 175K - Date and time utilities - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 30.05.2020 - 11:30 by AndreasM
