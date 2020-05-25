Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Pacific Commodore Expo NW 2020 verschoben Published 25.05.2020 - 22:13 by AndreasM



Viele Grüße,

Robert Bernardo

Veranstalter - Pacific Commodore Expo NW Aufgrund der anhaltenden Pandemie und der Nichtverfügbarkeit unseres Veranstaltungsortes Living Computers: Museum + Labs wurde die diesjährige Pacific Commodore Expo 2020 verschoben. Weiteres findet Ihr auf der PaCommEx-Website unter http://www.portcommodore.com/pacommex Viele Grüße,Robert BernardoVeranstalter - Pacific Commodore Expo NW

