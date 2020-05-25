Aufgrund der anhaltenden Pandemie und der Nichtverfügbarkeit unseres Veranstaltungsortes Living Computers: Museum + Labs wurde die diesjährige Pacific Commodore Expo 2020 verschoben. Weiteres findet Ihr auf der PaCommEx-Website unter http://www.portcommodore.com/pacommex.
Viele Grüße,
Robert Bernardo
Veranstalter - Pacific Commodore Expo NW
Pacific Commodore Expo NW 2020 verschoben
Published 25.05.2020 - 22:13 by AndreasM
