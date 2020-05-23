 

 

 

Anonymous




Register
Login
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere

Amiga Future

Info
Magazines
Article Database
Merchandising
Shop
Downloads

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 144 was released on the May 4th.

The Amiga Future 144 was released on the May 4th.
The Amiga Future 144 was released on the May 4th.

The Amiga Future 144 was released on the May 4th.
More informations

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube

Advertisement

Amazon

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
Amiga Portal
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page

WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online

Published 23.05.2020 - 11:22 by AndreasM

WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.

Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.

Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.

Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:

Monolith - [improved] - (Megawatts) crash in main part on slow machines fixed - Info - Image
WatchTower - [fixed] - (OTM/Cyberarts) fixed lockup when detecting controllers - Info
Starray - [fixed] - (Logotron) fixed lockup when detecting controllers - Info
Quasar Wars - [improved] - (Light Designs) fixed lockup when detecting controllers, added icon - Info
Moktar / Titus the Fox - [fixed] - (Titus) fixed lockup when detecting controllers - Info
Gulp! - [new] - (ICE) done by JOTD - Info
Flimbos Quest - [improved] - (System 3) blitter wait patches can be disabled, nice icons added - Info
Propaganda - [improved] - (Zero Defects) wrong register handling in interrupts fixed - Info - Image - Image
Wicked House - [new] - (Origin) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Magic Pockets - [improved] - (Renegade/Bitmap Brothers) enhanced trainer options - Info
Fire & Ice - [fixed] - (Graftgold) fixed spurious fire when pressing second button for jumping - Info
Mindfield - [new] - (Megawatts) done by StingRay - Info - Image - Image - Image
Monolith - [new] - (Megawatts) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Fire & Ice - [improved] - (Graftgold) fixed crash when saving high-score, fixed non-working 2-button joystick, added delay on "Cool Coyote" screen - Info
Disposable Hero - [updated] - (Euphoria/Gremlin Graphics) Slave name corrected - Info
Call It Wot Ya Want - [new] - (Magic) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Soundtracker Injury 4 - [new] - (Visual Arts) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Soundtracker Injury - [new] - (Electronic Artists) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Moktar / Titus the Fox - [improved] - (Titus) support for blue/second button added, level codes improved, added joypad support - Info
International 3D Tennis - [improved] - (Sensible Software/Palace) uses less chip memory, fixed title music replay - Info
Magic Pockets - [improved] - (Renegade/Bitmap Brothers) fixed jump with a helmet, trainer improved - Info
Flimbos Quest - [improved] - (System 3) joypad/2nd button controls added, manual added - Info
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page