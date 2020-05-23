WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Monolith - [improved] - (Megawatts) crash in main part on slow machines fixed - Info - Image
WatchTower - [fixed] - (OTM/Cyberarts) fixed lockup when detecting controllers - Info
Starray - [fixed] - (Logotron) fixed lockup when detecting controllers - Info
Quasar Wars - [improved] - (Light Designs) fixed lockup when detecting controllers, added icon - Info
Moktar / Titus the Fox - [fixed] - (Titus) fixed lockup when detecting controllers - Info
Gulp! - [new] - (ICE) done by JOTD - Info
Flimbos Quest - [improved] - (System 3) blitter wait patches can be disabled, nice icons added - Info
Propaganda - [improved] - (Zero Defects) wrong register handling in interrupts fixed - Info - Image - Image
Wicked House - [new] - (Origin) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Magic Pockets - [improved] - (Renegade/Bitmap Brothers) enhanced trainer options - Info
Fire & Ice - [fixed] - (Graftgold) fixed spurious fire when pressing second button for jumping - Info
Mindfield - [new] - (Megawatts) done by StingRay - Info - Image - Image - Image
Monolith - [new] - (Megawatts) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Fire & Ice - [improved] - (Graftgold) fixed crash when saving high-score, fixed non-working 2-button joystick, added delay on "Cool Coyote" screen - Info
Disposable Hero - [updated] - (Euphoria/Gremlin Graphics) Slave name corrected - Info
Call It Wot Ya Want - [new] - (Magic) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Soundtracker Injury 4 - [new] - (Visual Arts) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Soundtracker Injury - [new] - (Electronic Artists) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Moktar / Titus the Fox - [improved] - (Titus) support for blue/second button added, level codes improved, added joypad support - Info
International 3D Tennis - [improved] - (Sensible Software/Palace) uses less chip memory, fixed title music replay - Info
Magic Pockets - [improved] - (Renegade/Bitmap Brothers) fixed jump with a helmet, trainer improved - Info
Flimbos Quest - [improved] - (System 3) joypad/2nd button controls added, manual added - Info
