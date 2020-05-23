Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
atomicbomberman_compositing.lha - game/action - 2.8 - 2 MB - 21.05.2020 - Atomic Bomberman Fan Rewrite
atomicbomberman_warp3d.lha - game/action - 2.8 - 2 MB - 21.05.2020 - Atomic Bomberman Fan Rewrite
africa.lha - game/board - 1.54 - 349 KB - 16.05.2020 - Conversion of 3W board game
asciimandelbrot.lha - graphics/misc - 2.4 - 204 KB - 15.05.2020 - Bench a Mandelbrot set in a console w/o Altivec
flashmandelng.lha - graphics/misc - 2.8 - 11 MB - 15.05.2020 - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals for OS4 Amiga
shaderjoy.lha - graphics/viewer - 1.7 - 4 MB - 19.05.2020 - Display fragment shaders
rnoxfer.lha - network/ftp - 1.2 - 3 MB - 16.05.2020 - Graphical FTP/FTPS client
simpletransfer.lha - network/server/misc - 1.0 - 9 MB - 19.05.2020 - Quick and Easy Transfers on a Network
inputeventsniffer.lha - utility/misc - 53.1 - 25 KB - 17.05.2020 - Check all kinds of input events
reportplus.lha - utility/misc - 7.81 - 733 KB - 17.05.2020 - Multipurpose utility
mwait.lha - utility/shell - 1.7b - 14 KB - 19.05.2020 - multi wait command for 1.x+.
nowinedsrc.lha - utility/text/edit - 0.83 - 1 MB - 18.05.2020 - TextEditor multipage (MDI) (sources)
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 23.05.2020 - 11:22 by AndreasM
