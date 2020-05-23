 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 144 was released on the May 4th.

More informations

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 23.05.2020 - 11:22 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Cover: Die Hard Arcade - 21.05.2020
Cover: Lost Signals - 21.05.2020
Cover: Star Force - 21.05.2020
Cover: Whizz - 21.05.2020
Cover: Flicky - 21.05.2020
Interview: William Shatner PC Games 7/97 - 21.05.2020
Discworld Noir Video Games 1/2000 - 21.05.2020
Jet Force Gemini Video Games 11/99 - 21.05.2020
WinBack: Covert Operations Video Games 6/2000 - 21.05.2020
Star Wars Episode I - Racer Power Play 8/99 - 21.05.2020
Turok: Legenden des verlorenen Landes Video Games 12/99 - 21.05.2020
Vampire Hunter D Video Games 6/2000 - 21.05.2020
Star Trek: Secret of Vulcan Fury PC Games 7/97 - 21.05.2020
Adhara 3 PC Games 9/97 - 21.05.2020
Soul Hunt PC Games 9/97 - 21.05.2020
Anstoss 2 - Der Fußballmanager PC Games 9/97 - 21.05.2020
Retro Gamer (deutsch) 3/2020 - 19.05.2020
Computer Flohmarkt 8/90 - 19.05.2020
Computer Flohmarkt 10/90 - 19.05.2020
Computer Flohmarkt 12/90 - 19.05.2020
Computer Flohmarkt 2/91 - 19.05.2020
Computer Flohmarkt 4/91 - 19.05.2020
Computer Flohmarkt 6/91 - 19.05.2020
Computer Flohmarkt 10/92 - 19.05.2020
Computer Flohmarkt 12/92 - 19.05.2020
Computer Flohmarkt 4/93 - 19.05.2020
Computer Flohmarkt 8/93 - 19.05.2020
Computer Flohmarkt 12/93 - 19.05.2020
Computer Flohmarkt 4/94 - 19.05.2020
Computer Flohmarkt 6/94 - 19.05.2020
Computer Flohmarkt 10/94 - 19.05.2020
Computer Flohmarkt 12/94 - 19.05.2020
Computer Flohmarkt 4/95 - 19.05.2020
Computer Flohmarkt 5/95 - 19.05.2020
Computer Flohmarkt 2/98 - 19.05.2020
Ghost Hunters ASM 2/89 - 17.05.2020
Tiger Road ASM 2/89 - 17.05.2020
Guerrilla War ASM 2/89 - 17.05.2020
Vampire ASM 3/87 - 17.05.2020
Explorer ASM 3/87 - 17.05.2020
Java Jim... in Square Shaped Trouble ASM 3/87 - 17.05.2020
Dunjunz ASM 3/87 - 17.05.2020
Gradius ASM 3/87 - 17.05.2020
Orbix the Terrorball ASM 3/87 - 17.05.2020
Dandy ASM 3/87 - 17.05.2020
Tronic ASM 3/87 - 17.05.2020
Sherlock ASM 3/87 - 17.05.2020
Kayleth ASM 3/87 - 17.05.2020
Bugsy ASM 3/87 - 17.05.2020
Mordsache Larue ASM 3/87 - 17.05.2020
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

