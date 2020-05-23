Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
AsciiMandelbrot.lha - 2.4 - gfx/fract - 204K - Bench a Mandelbrot set in a console - (readme)
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha - 2.8 - gfx/fract - 11M - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals AOS4 - (readme)
redpillgamecreator.lha - 0.7.14 - dev/misc - 1.8M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
Africa-OS4.lha - 1.54 - game/board - 349K - Conversion of 3W board game - (readme)
Africa.lha - 1.54 - game/board - 294K - Conversion of 3W board game - (readme)
AztecChallenge_E01_CD32.zip - 1.0 - game/actio - 41M - Aztec Challenge Remake 1st Level - (readme)
Cybervision64_install.adf - - driver/video - 880K - CyberVision 64 install disk (CGX 2) - (readme)
DonkeyKong_AROSx86.lha - 1.5 - game/wb - 2.9M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
DonkeyKong_MOS.lha - 1.5 - game/wb - 2.8M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
DonkeyKong_OS3.lha - 1.5 - game/wb - 2.8M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
DonkeyKong_OS4.lha - 1.5 - game/wb - 3.2M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
DonkeyKong_WOS.lha - 1.5 - game/wb - 3.1M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
MCAmiga.lha - 0.4 - util/dir - 1.1M - MyCommander for Amiga - (readme)
3SInstall.lha - - game/patch - 20K - The Three Stooges Hard Drive Installer - (readme)
A-MagIssue2_202005.adf - 1.0 - demo/mag - 880K - Issue two of A-Mag disk magazine - (readme)
AB3DTrainer.lha - - game/patch - 19K - Patch program for Alien Breed 3D - (readme)
AmiSGE.lha - - game/patch - 23K - Decode/Encode Frontier:Elite II saved games - (readme)
AppLauncher_sbar.lha - 2.5 - util/wb - 42K - Run apps from the screenbar - (readme)
Bin2C.lha - - dev/c - 3K - Converts binary files to C source - (readme)
CPCConv_v1.02.lha - - misc/emu - 14K - Amstrad CPC emulator disk image format convertor - (readme)
DesignerSP.lha - 5.0.1beta1 - dev/hwood - 95K - HW Designer 4/5 spanish catalog/guide - (readme)
EvenMore.lha - 0.93 - text/show - 349K - V0.93: Freeware Textviewer - (readme)
EvenMorePlugins.lha - 0.89 - text/show - 297K - EvenMore textviewer plugins source - (readme)
EvenMore_MOS.lha - 0.93 - text/show - 442K - V0.93: Freeware Textviewer (MorphOS) - (readme)
InstallerLG.i386-aros.lha - 0.1.0-alpha... - util/sys - 112K - Commodore Installer replacement - (readme)
InstallerLG.ppc-morphos.lha - 0.1.0-alpha... - util/sys - 145K - Commodore Installer replacement - (readme)
IoTools.lha - 48.5 - disk/misc - 109K - Iomega tools (ZIP/JAZ) for the Amiga - (readme)
Morpheus_1.75.lha - 1.75 - text/dtp - 2.7M - Word processor - (readme)
ReportPlus-OS4.lha - 7.81 - util/misc - 733K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ReportPlus.lha - 7.81 - util/misc - 579K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
RNOXfer.lha - 1.2 - comm/tcp - 2.2M - Graphical FTP/FTPS client - (readme)
RNOXfer_68k.lha - 1.2 - comm/tcp - 1.9M - Graphical FTP/FTPS client - (readme)
RNOXfer_OS4.lha - 1.2 - comm/tcp - 2.6M - Graphical FTP/FTPS client - (readme)
dsk2cpc10.lha - - misc/emu - 8K - ACPC->AMICPC disk image convertor - (readme)
GDTrainer.lha - - game/patch - 18K - Cheat for Gloom Deluxe - (readme)
GloomTrainer.lha - - game/patch - 18K - Cheat for Classic Gloom - (readme)
Greeblies.lha - - game/shoot - 118K - Manic shoot'em'up written in Blitz - (readme)
JFIFdt44.lha - 44.13 - util/dtype - 821K - fast JFIF (JPEG) picture datatype 44.13 - (readme)
Nerdkill.lha - - game/shoot - 98K - Tension relief massacre game - (readme)
RTInstall.lha - - game/patch - 21K - R-Type Hard Drive Installer - (readme)
SetJoyPort.lha - - game/patch - 6K - Allow games to use joypad controller - (readme)
StarCrusaderPa.lha - - game/patch - 20K - Speedup patch for Star Crusader - (readme)
annotate_pascal_syntax.lha - 1.1 - text/edit - 332K - Annotate Pascal Syntax - (readme)
dtview2.lha - 1.5c - gfx/show - 59K - Picture viewer for public screens. - (readme)
AfricaMOS.lha - 1.54 - game/board - 340K - Conversion of 3W board game - (readme)
DOSBox_Jit.lha - 0.74 svn r4... - misc/emu - 1.7M - MS Dos emulator with JIT - (readme)
EvenMore_OS4.lha - 0.94 - text/show - 431K - V0.94: Freeware Textviewer (OS4) - (readme)
IconLib_46.4.lha - 46.4.533 - util/libs - 1.0M - free icon.library in optimized ASM code - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 144 was released on the May 4th.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 23.05.2020 - 11:22 by AndreasM
Back to previous page