WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Moktar / Titus the Fox - [improved] - (Titus) support for blue/second button added, level codes improved, added joypad support - Info
International 3D Tennis - [improved] - (Sensible Software/Palace) uses less chip memory, fixed title music replay - Info
Magic Pockets - [improved] - (Renegade/Bitmap Brothers) fixed jump with a helmet, trainer improved - Info
Flimbos Quest - [improved] - (System 3) joypad/2nd button controls added, manual added - Info
Megademo 3 - [improved] - (North Star & Fairlight) crash in part 5 on 68000 machines fixed - Info - Image - Image
Tin Toy Adventure - [improved] - (Mutation Software) supports another version - Info
Magic Pockets - [improved] - (Renegade/Bitmap Brothers) trainer improved, fixed sound replay, fixed quitkey, improved joypad controls - Info
Disposable Hero - [improved] - (Euphoria/Gremlin Graphics) highscore table fixed, keyboard handling fixed, uses kickemu instead osemu - Info
Deconstruction - [improved] - (Brain-Logo) supports another version, new install script - Info
Danger Freak - [improved] - (Rainbow Arts) fixed sound replay, added quitkey for 68000 - Info
Chaos Engine 2 - [fixed] - (Bitmap Brothers) joypad detection - Info
Benefactor - [improved] - (Digital Illusions) fixed slave structure - Info
Megademo 3 - [improved] - (North Star & Fairlight) fixed problems with part 17 on some machines - Info - Image - Image
Kraftwerk Mega-Mix - [new] - (Spacecake) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Elektrica - [new] - (Cascade) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Gods - [improved] - (Bitmap Brothers) fixed crash in some configs, removed possible slowdowns - Info
Twin World - [improved] - (Blue Byte/UBI-Soft) added joypad support, fixed sountracker replay - Info
Jim Power - [updated] - (Loriciel) corrected install script - Info
Exile - [improved] - (Audiogenic) reduced chipmem usage to 512k, fixed soundtracker replay - Info
Published 16.05.2020 - 11:19 by AndreasM
