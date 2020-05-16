 

 

 

Anonymous




Register
Login
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere

Amiga Future

Info
Magazines
Article Database
Merchandising
Shop
Downloads

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 144 was released on the May 4th.

The Amiga Future 144 was released on the May 4th.
The Amiga Future 144 was released on the May 4th.

The Amiga Future 144 was released on the May 4th.
More informations

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube

Advertisement

Amazon

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
Amiga Portal
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page

WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online

Published 16.05.2020 - 11:19 by AndreasM

WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.

Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.

Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.

Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:

Moktar / Titus the Fox - [improved] - (Titus) support for blue/second button added, level codes improved, added joypad support - Info
International 3D Tennis - [improved] - (Sensible Software/Palace) uses less chip memory, fixed title music replay - Info
Magic Pockets - [improved] - (Renegade/Bitmap Brothers) fixed jump with a helmet, trainer improved - Info
Flimbos Quest - [improved] - (System 3) joypad/2nd button controls added, manual added - Info
Megademo 3 - [improved] - (North Star & Fairlight) crash in part 5 on 68000 machines fixed - Info - Image - Image
Tin Toy Adventure - [improved] - (Mutation Software) supports another version - Info
Magic Pockets - [improved] - (Renegade/Bitmap Brothers) trainer improved, fixed sound replay, fixed quitkey, improved joypad controls - Info
Disposable Hero - [improved] - (Euphoria/Gremlin Graphics) highscore table fixed, keyboard handling fixed, uses kickemu instead osemu - Info
Deconstruction - [improved] - (Brain-Logo) supports another version, new install script - Info
Danger Freak - [improved] - (Rainbow Arts) fixed sound replay, added quitkey for 68000 - Info
Chaos Engine 2 - [fixed] - (Bitmap Brothers) joypad detection - Info
Benefactor - [improved] - (Digital Illusions) fixed slave structure - Info
Megademo 3 - [improved] - (North Star & Fairlight) fixed problems with part 17 on some machines - Info - Image - Image
Kraftwerk Mega-Mix - [new] - (Spacecake) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Elektrica - [new] - (Cascade) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Gods - [improved] - (Bitmap Brothers) fixed crash in some configs, removed possible slowdowns - Info
Twin World - [improved] - (Blue Byte/UBI-Soft) added joypad support, fixed sountracker replay - Info
Jim Power - [updated] - (Loriciel) corrected install script - Info
Exile - [improved] - (Audiogenic) reduced chipmem usage to 512k, fixed soundtracker replay - Info
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page