WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Megademo 3 - [improved] - (North Star & Fairlight) fixed problems with part 17 on some machines - Info - Image - Image
Kraftwerk Mega-Mix - [new] - (Spacecake) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Elektrica - [new] - (Cascade) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Gods - [improved] - (Bitmap Brothers) fixed crash in some configs, removed possible slowdowns - Info
Twin World - [improved] - (Blue Byte/UBI-Soft) added joypad support, fixed sountracker replay - Info
Jim Power - [updated] - (Loriciel) corrected install script - Info
Exile - [improved] - (Audiogenic) reduced chipmem usage to 512k, fixed soundtracker replay - Info
Megademo 3 - [new] - (North Star & Fairlight) done by StingRay - Info - Image - Image
Birthday - [new] - (Turnips) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Ninja Warriors - [fixed] - (Sales Curve) level select option corrected - Info
Danger Freak - [new] - (Rainbow Arts) done by JOTD - Info
Atmosphere - [improved] - (Stone Arts) level 2 interrupt problem fixed, timing fixed - Info - Image
Atmosphere - [new] - (Stone Arts) done by StingRay - Info - Image
The Island Of Lost Hope - [improved] - (Digital Concepts) quitkey for 68000 added - Info
Gods - [updated] - (Bitmap Brothers) fixed crash with cheat key, added 1 MB chip memory Slave - Info
Exile - [improved] - (Audiogenic) support for AGA/CD32 releases added, multiple savegame support - Info
Jim Power - [improved] - (Loriciel) fixes flashing independently on all levels, trainer improved, blitterwaits added - Info
Dragon Spirit - [updated] - (Domark) quitkey in intro removed to avoid problems - Info
Bump'n Burn - [improved] - (Grandslam/Softeyes) quitkey for 68000 added - Info
West Phaser - [improved] - (Loriciel) supports another version, quitkey for 68000 - Info
Prince of Persia - [fixed] - (Jordan Mechner/Brøderbund) avoid crash when saving/loading - Info
Ninja Warriors - [improved] - (Sales Curve) supports 68010, trainer enhanced, joypad/2nd button support improved, new install script - Info
Leisure Suit Larry 3 - [improved] - (Sierra) supports another version, MT32 optional support added - Info
Gods - [improved] - (Bitmap Brothers) joypad/2nd button controls added, uses less chip memory, trainer added - Info
Feudal Lords - [fixed] - (Impressions) corrected wrong patch which led to in-game crashes - Info
Arabian Nights - [improved] - (Krisalis) 24-bit access fault fixes rewritten, new Slave using 1 MB chip memory - Info
Lost Symphony - [new] - (Mystic & Pic Saint Loup) done by StingRay - Info - Image - Image
Vision of the Art - [new] - (Mystic) done by StingRay - Info - Image
