Last Magazine

More informations

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 09.05.2020 - 10:00 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image Carsten Siegner Image Schlagerparty_1.01.lha (Audio/Encoder) 230 KB / May 08 2020
Image Itix, BeWorld and BSzili Image SDL2_Libraries.lha (Development/Library) 1 MB / May 08 2020
Image BeWorld Image HydraCastleLabyrinth.lha (Games/Platform) 54 MB / May 06 2020
Image Thomas Igracki Image SmartClipboard_1.2.lha (System/Ambient/Screenbar) 228 KB / May 06 2020
Image Marcin Kornas Image CrispyDoom_5.8.0.lha (Games/Shoot+3D) 9 MB / May 06 2020
Image ENCORE Image ENCORE_Morphilia_1.0.lha (Demoscene) 47 MB / May 05 2020
Image ENCORE Image ENCORE_Morphoza_1.0.lha (Demoscene) 35 MB / May 05 2020
Image Boing Attitude Image AskMeUp_XXL_BoardGames_addon.zip (Games/Think) 1 MB / May 05 2020
Image Carsten Siegner Image Morpheus_1.72.lha (Office/WordProcessor) 2 MB / May 04 2020
Image BeWorld Image Hode_0.2.9.lha (Games/Adventure) 53 MB / May 03 2020
Image Matthias Böcker Image TopTasks_1.4.lha (System/Ambient/Screenbar) 67 KB / May 03 2020
Image MorphOS Development Team Image MorphOS-SDK_3.14-20200422.lha (Development/SDK) 285 MB / May 03 2020
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image VAMP_2.25.lha (Multimedia) 1 MB / May 02 2020
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image VidentiumPicta_2.30.lha (Graphics/Tools) 1 MB / May 02 2020
Image Daytona675x Image AtomicBomberman_2.5.lha (Games/Action) 1 MB / May 01 2020
Image James Jacob, port by Stefan Haubenthal Image ReportPlus_7.8.lha (Misc) 685 KB / May 01 2020
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

