Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Carsten Siegner Schlagerparty_1.01.lha (Audio/Encoder) 230 KB / May 08 2020
Itix, BeWorld and BSzili SDL2_Libraries.lha (Development/Library) 1 MB / May 08 2020
BeWorld HydraCastleLabyrinth.lha (Games/Platform) 54 MB / May 06 2020
Thomas Igracki SmartClipboard_1.2.lha (System/Ambient/Screenbar) 228 KB / May 06 2020
Marcin Kornas CrispyDoom_5.8.0.lha (Games/Shoot+3D) 9 MB / May 06 2020
ENCORE ENCORE_Morphilia_1.0.lha (Demoscene) 47 MB / May 05 2020
ENCORE ENCORE_Morphoza_1.0.lha (Demoscene) 35 MB / May 05 2020
Boing Attitude AskMeUp_XXL_BoardGames_addon.zip (Games/Think) 1 MB / May 05 2020
Carsten Siegner Morpheus_1.72.lha (Office/WordProcessor) 2 MB / May 04 2020
BeWorld Hode_0.2.9.lha (Games/Adventure) 53 MB / May 03 2020
Matthias Böcker TopTasks_1.4.lha (System/Ambient/Screenbar) 67 KB / May 03 2020
MorphOS Development Team MorphOS-SDK_3.14-20200422.lha (Development/SDK) 285 MB / May 03 2020
J.C. Herran Martin VAMP_2.25.lha (Multimedia) 1 MB / May 02 2020
J.C. Herran Martin VidentiumPicta_2.30.lha (Graphics/Tools) 1 MB / May 02 2020
Daytona675x AtomicBomberman_2.5.lha (Games/Action) 1 MB / May 01 2020
James Jacob, port by Stefan Haubenthal ReportPlus_7.8.lha (Misc) 685 KB / May 01 2020
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 09.05.2020 - 10:00
