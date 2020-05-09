Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Cover: Phantasie - 08.05.2020
Amiga Future Nr. 144 - 08.05.2020
Lotek64 Nr. 60 - 08.05.2020
Eight Bit Magazine Nr. 7 - 08.05.2020
Eight Bit Magazine Nr. 8 - 08.05.2020
Robin of Sherwood: The Touchstones of Rhiannon ASM 3/89 - 06.05.2020
Tiny Skweeks ASM 10/92 - 06.05.2020
Hoi ASM 10/92 - 06.05.2020
Hunt the Fonts ASM 10/92 - 06.05.2020
Sturmtruppen: The Videogame ASM 10/92 - 06.05.2020
Captain Comic II: Fractured Reality ASM 10/92 - 06.05.2020
Race Drivin' ASM 10/92 - 06.05.2020
Fire & Ice: The Daring Adventures Of Cool Coyote ASM 10/92 - 06.05.2020
Cool Croc Twins, The ASM 10/92 - 06.05.2020
Fatal Strokes: The Art of Adventure ASM 10/92 - 06.05.2020
Spelljammer: Pirates of Realmspace ASM 10/92 - 06.05.2020
B.A.T. II ASM 10/92 - 06.05.2020
Summoning, The ASM 10/92 - 06.05.2020
NASCAR Road Racing PC Joker 10/99 - 02.05.2020
Animaniacs: A Gigantic Adventure PC Joker 10/99 - 02.05.2020
Arcade's Greatest Hits: The Atari Collection 2 (PC) PC Joker 10/99 - 02.05.2020
Sports Talk Baseball ASM 8/92 - 02.05.2020
David Robinson's Supreme Court ASM 8/92 - 02.05.2020
Hardball III ASM 8/92 - 02.05.2020
Links: Championship Course - Troon North ASM 8/92 - 02.05.2020
Carrier Strike: South Pacific 1942-44 ASM 8/92 - 02.05.2020
Conflict: Korea ASM 8/92 - 02.05.2020
Steel Empire ASM 8/92 - 02.05.2020
Ten-Gai: The Astral Trip ASM 8/92 - 02.05.2020
3D Mania ASM 8/92 - 02.05.2020
A-Train ASM 8/92 - 02.05.2020
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 09.05.2020 - 09:59
