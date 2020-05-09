Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Legends - Update the Game map comments - AGA - 1996
Legends - Upload 12 Game map pictures - AGA - 1996
Legends - Upload 18 Game map pictures - AGA - 1996
Legends - Upload 117 Game map pictures - AGA - 1996
International Sports Challenge - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Michael J. Landreth - Update the artist page
Phil Scott - Update the artist page
Tynesoft - Update the developer page
Tynesoft - Update the publisher page
Chris Robson (Dave Mann) - Update the artist page
George And The Repton-Clone - Update the game page - AGA - 1998
Harlequin - Update the developer page
Harlequin Design - Update the developer page
Renée Duplantou - Update the artist page
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 09.05.2020
