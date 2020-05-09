Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
b64.lha - 1.0 - dev/c - 38K - Base64 encode/decode lib written in C - (readme)
IconLib_46.4.lha - 46.4.532 - util/libs - 994K - free icon.library in optimized ASM code - (readme)
semver.lha - 0.2.0 - dev/c - 99K - Semantic version lib written in ANSI C - (readme)
buffer.lha - 0.4.0 - dev/lib - 53K - Tiny C string manipulation library - (readme)
CD32BootSelector.lha - 1 - util/boot - 127K - CD32 Boot Selector - (readme)
EvenMore.lha - 0.92 - text/show - 354K - V0.92: Freeware Textviewer - (readme)
EvenMorePlugins.lha - 0.92 - text/show - 299K - V0.92: EvenMore textviewer plugins source - (readme)
EvenMore_MOS.lha - 0.92 - text/show - 443K - V0.92: Freeware Textviewer (MorphOS) - (readme)
EvenMore_OS4.lha - 0.92 - text/show - 435K - V0.92: Freeware Textviewer (OS4) - (readme)
JFIFdt44.lha - 44.12 - util/dtype - 799K - JFIF (JPEG) picture datatype 44.12 - (readme)
renderlib68k.lha - 32.0 - dev/misc - 239K - image processing kernel - (readme)
rgba.lha - 0.1.0 - dev/lib - 53K - RGB / RGBA parsing / formatting library - (readme)
zmakebas.lha - 1.6.1 - util/conv - 89K - BASIC Text to ZX Spectrum/ZX81 .TAP/.P - (readme)
Gallows-Invaders.adz - - demo/file - 174K - Invaders by Gallows (1992) - (readme)
IcarosLive_2_2_8.tar.bz2 - 2.2.8 - misc/os - 2323M - Icaros Desktop LIVE! - (readme)
Morpheus_1.72.lha - 1.72 - text/dtp - 2.6M - Word processor - (readme)
DockBot.lha - 1.9 - util/wb - 377K - A program launcher for OS 3. - (readme)
DonkeyKong_AROSx86.lha - 1.42 - game/wb - 2.9M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
DonkeyKong_MOS.lha - 1.42 - game/wb - 2.8M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
DonkeyKong_OS3.lha - 1.42 - game/wb - 2.8M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
DonkeyKong_OS4.lha - 1.42 - game/wb - 3.2M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
DonkeyKong_WOS.lha - 1.42 - game/wb - 3.1M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
encore_morphilia.lha - 1.0 - demo/misc - 47M - Morphilia by Encore - demo for MorphOS - (readme)
encore_morphoza.lha - 1.0 - demo/misc - 36M - Morphoza by Encore - demo for MorphOS - (readme)
Isolated.lha - - mods/misc - 1.2M - Isolated 4ch Hard Rock by HKvalhe - (readme)
LoadModule.lha - 45.16 - util/boot - 21K - Install Libs/Devs reset-proof - (readme)
Lunatics-Incantation.adz - - demo/track - 361K - Incantation by Lunatics (1992) - (readme)
SamplesCreator.lha - 2.6 - mus/edit - 39K - Samples creation and saving - (readme)
WarpDTPrefs.lha - 45.10 - util/dtype - 194K - WarpDT preferences program V45.10 - (readme)
WarpTIFFdt.lha - 45.10 - util/dtype - 552K - TIFF and BigTIFF image datatype V45.10 - (readme)
SmartClipboard_sbar.lha - 1.2 - util/app - 229K - Define actions to act on clipboard data - (readme)
Square_Destroy.adf - - game/board - 880K - Variant of classic Reversi game (1996) - (readme)
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha - 2.7 - gfx/fract - 11M - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals AOS4 - (readme)
hexify.lha - 0.1 - dev/c - 13K - Convert binary data into a hex string - (readme)
redpillgamecreator.lha - 0.7.13 - dev/misc - 1.8M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
Schlagerparty_1.01.lha - 1.01 - mus/edit - 231K - Mp3 encoder with GUI - (readme)
vstring.lha - 1.0 - dev/c - 35K - A simple string building API for C - (readme)
zerodbg.lha - 1.0 - dev/c - 14K - Useful macros for debugging purposes - (readme)
ms.lha - 0.0.4 - dev/c - 30K - C str to us / ms utilities - (readme)
TLSFMem.lha - 1.6 - util/boot - 18K - TLSFMem O(1) Memory Allocator - (readme)
ViNCEd.lha - 3.95 - util/shell - 770K - final CON: solution. ^Z, TAB Expand... - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 144 was released on the May 4th.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 09.05.2020 - 09:59 by AndreasM
Back to previous page