Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 144 will be released on the 5th May.

The Amiga Future 144 will be released on the 5th May.
The Amiga Future 144 will be released on the 5th May.

The Amiga Future 144 will be released on the 5th May.
More informations

Advertisement

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online

Published 02.05.2020 - 12:06 by AndreasM

WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.

Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.

Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.

Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:

Lost Symphony - [new] - (Mystic & Pic Saint Loup) done by StingRay - Info - Image - Image
Vision of the Art - [new] - (Mystic) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Quasar Wars - [new] - (Light Designs) done by JOTD - Info
Dragon Spirit - [improved] - (Domark) keyboard enabled in intro, trainer enhanced, fixed ST color palette, new install script - Info
Black Shadow - [improved] - (CRL/Zen Room) uses files instead disk image, quitkey for 68000, new install script - Info
SAS Combat Simulator - [fixed] - (Code Masters) keyboard interrupt fixed - Info
Vader - [improved] - (Softgang) quitkey for 68000, new install script - Info
Mad TV - [improved] - (Rainbow Arts) quitkey for 68000, uses less chip memory, option to skip intro, manual added - Info
Deconstruction - [improved] - (Brain-Logo) adapted for newer WHDLoad, caches disabled for better compatibility - Info
Capone - [improved] - (Actionware) more versions supported, trainer added, quitkey for 68000, new install script - Info
Propaganda - [new] - (Zero Defects) done by StingRay - Info - Image - Image
International Sports Challenge - [improved] - (Empire) crash in diving event fixed (caused by self-modifying code) - Info
Hostages / Operation Jupiter / Hostage - [improved] - Rescue Mission</a> - (Infogrames) supports another version, access fault removed, manual protection removed, quitkey for 68000 - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/Hostages_OperationJupiter.html]Info
Valhalla & the Lord of Infinity - [improved] - (Vulcan) kickstart selection improved and check added - Info
Valhalla - Before The War - [improved] - (Vulcan) kickstart selection improved and check added - Info
Rise of the Robots - [improved] - (Mirage/Time Warner) kickstart selection improved and check added - Info
Bloodnet - [improved] - (Microprose/GameTEK) kickstart selection improved and check added - Info
Ween - [improved] - The Prophecy</a> - (Coktel Vision) uses less chip memory, quitkey for 68000, new install script - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/Ween.html]Info
Valhalla & the Lord of Infinity - [improved] - (Vulcan) made 68000 compatible - Info
Spaceball / Starball - [improved] - (Rainbow Arts) quitkey for 68000 added - Info
Pinball Magic - [improved] - (Loriciel) more versions supported, protection removed, trainer added, new install script - Info
Mixed-Up Mother Goose - [new] - (Sierra) done by JOTD - Info
Feudal Lords - [new] - (Impressions) done by JOTD - Info
Fascination - [improved] - (Coktel Vision) manual protection bypass rewritten, less chip memory required, quitkey for 68000, new install script - Info
Tin Toy Adventure - [fixed] - (Mutation Software) fixed possible crashes - Info
Super Cauldron - [improved] - (Titus) trainer enhanced, added 2nd button support, manual added - Info
Street Racer - [improved] - (Epic) fixed 3/4 players mode, added joypad controls - Info
Freedom - [improved] - (Coktel Vision) quitkey for 68000, manual protection bypass rewritten, new install script - Info
Emmanuelle - [improved] - (TomaHawk) manual protection bypass improved, uses less chip memory, quitkey for 68000, new install script - Info
Dragon Breed - [improved] - (Irem/Activision) quitkey for 68000, trainer added, new install script - Info
Colonization - [improved] - (Microprose) made OCS version 68000 compatible, added keyboard selection, manual added - Info
BlockOut - [improved] - (California Dreams) fixed highscore display - Info
Alien Breed 2 - [improved] - (Team 17) quitkey for 68000 added - Info
