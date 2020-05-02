WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Lost Symphony - [new] - (Mystic & Pic Saint Loup) done by StingRay - Info - Image - Image
Vision of the Art - [new] - (Mystic) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Quasar Wars - [new] - (Light Designs) done by JOTD - Info
Dragon Spirit - [improved] - (Domark) keyboard enabled in intro, trainer enhanced, fixed ST color palette, new install script - Info
Black Shadow - [improved] - (CRL/Zen Room) uses files instead disk image, quitkey for 68000, new install script - Info
SAS Combat Simulator - [fixed] - (Code Masters) keyboard interrupt fixed - Info
Vader - [improved] - (Softgang) quitkey for 68000, new install script - Info
Mad TV - [improved] - (Rainbow Arts) quitkey for 68000, uses less chip memory, option to skip intro, manual added - Info
Deconstruction - [improved] - (Brain-Logo) adapted for newer WHDLoad, caches disabled for better compatibility - Info
Capone - [improved] - (Actionware) more versions supported, trainer added, quitkey for 68000, new install script - Info
Propaganda - [new] - (Zero Defects) done by StingRay - Info - Image - Image
International Sports Challenge - [improved] - (Empire) crash in diving event fixed (caused by self-modifying code) - Info
Hostages / Operation Jupiter / Hostage - [improved] - Rescue Mission</a> - (Infogrames) supports another version, access fault removed, manual protection removed, quitkey for 68000 - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/Hostages_OperationJupiter.html]Info
Valhalla & the Lord of Infinity - [improved] - (Vulcan) kickstart selection improved and check added - Info
Valhalla - Before The War - [improved] - (Vulcan) kickstart selection improved and check added - Info
Rise of the Robots - [improved] - (Mirage/Time Warner) kickstart selection improved and check added - Info
Bloodnet - [improved] - (Microprose/GameTEK) kickstart selection improved and check added - Info
Ween - [improved] - The Prophecy</a> - (Coktel Vision) uses less chip memory, quitkey for 68000, new install script - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/Ween.html]Info
Valhalla & the Lord of Infinity - [improved] - (Vulcan) made 68000 compatible - Info
Spaceball / Starball - [improved] - (Rainbow Arts) quitkey for 68000 added - Info
Pinball Magic - [improved] - (Loriciel) more versions supported, protection removed, trainer added, new install script - Info
Mixed-Up Mother Goose - [new] - (Sierra) done by JOTD - Info
Feudal Lords - [new] - (Impressions) done by JOTD - Info
Fascination - [improved] - (Coktel Vision) manual protection bypass rewritten, less chip memory required, quitkey for 68000, new install script - Info
Tin Toy Adventure - [fixed] - (Mutation Software) fixed possible crashes - Info
Super Cauldron - [improved] - (Titus) trainer enhanced, added 2nd button support, manual added - Info
Street Racer - [improved] - (Epic) fixed 3/4 players mode, added joypad controls - Info
Freedom - [improved] - (Coktel Vision) quitkey for 68000, manual protection bypass rewritten, new install script - Info
Emmanuelle - [improved] - (TomaHawk) manual protection bypass improved, uses less chip memory, quitkey for 68000, new install script - Info
Dragon Breed - [improved] - (Irem/Activision) quitkey for 68000, trainer added, new install script - Info
Colonization - [improved] - (Microprose) made OCS version 68000 compatible, added keyboard selection, manual added - Info
BlockOut - [improved] - (California Dreams) fixed highscore display - Info
Alien Breed 2 - [improved] - (Team 17) quitkey for 68000 added - Info
