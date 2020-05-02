Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
warpjpegdt.lha - datatype/image - 45.14 - 330 KB - 29.04.2020 - JFIF-JPEG datatype V45.14
warppngdt.lha - datatype/image - 45.22 - 180 KB - 29.04.2020 - PNG image datatype V45.22
simpledebug.lha - development/debug - 1.0.0 - 4 MB - 28.04.2020 - Text version of Spotless
spotless.lha - development/debug - 1.0.2 - 5 MB - 01.05.2020 - Spotless debugging
prism2.lha - driver/network - 2.7 - 410 KB - 29.04.2020 - Driver for 11Mbps wireless network cards
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 26.42 - 5 MB - 25.04.2020 - Signetics-based machines emulator
mce.lha - game/utility - 11.8 - 3 MB - 24.04.2020 - Multi-game Character Editor
abandonmi2.lha - graphics/icon - Final - 382 MB - 25.04.2020 - Another Abandon Icon Set for AmigaOS4
vindentiumpicta.lha - graphics/viewer - 2.30 - 2 MB - 24.04.2020 - Picture Viewer written in Hollywood
amissl.lha - library/misc - 4.5 - 6 MB - 29.04.2020 - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library
netsurf.lha - network/browser - 3.9 - 7 MB - 29.04.2020 - Fast CSS capable browser
mountsmbfs.lha - network/server/misc - 1.603 - 55 KB - 24.04.2020 - GUI for SMBFS
homebank-src.lha - office/misc - 4.6.3 - 523 KB - 30.04.2020 - Sources of the Homebank package
homebank.lha - office/misc - 4.6.3 - 12 MB - 30.04.2020 - A personal accounting program for AmiCygnix
unrar_ml.lha - utility/archive - 5.90 - 2 MB - 27.04.2020 - Unpak RAR files
elmeter_ita.lha - utility/misc - 2.0 - 46 KB - 24.04.2020 - Italian catalog for ElMeter v2.0
noclick.lha - utility/misc - 1.2 - 4 KB - 29.04.2020 - Multiplatform NoClick enabler
reportplus.lha - utility/misc - 7.8 - 728 KB - 26.04.2020 - Multipurpose utility
zmakebas.lha - utility/misc - 1,2 - 112 KB - 27.04.2020 - Make ZX Spectrum .TAP from BASIC text
vamp.lha - video/play - 2.25 - 2 MB - 24.04.2020 - Virtual Amiga Multimedia Player
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
