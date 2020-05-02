 

 

 

Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 02.05.2020 - 12:06 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image Daytona675x Image AtomicBomberman_2.5.lha (Games/Action) 1 MB / May 01 2020
Image James Jacob, port by Stefan Haubenthal Image ReportPlus_7.8.lha (Misc) 685 KB / May 01 2020
Image BeWorld Image GrafX2_2.8_WIP.lha (Graphics/Draw) 1 MB / Apr 30 2020
Image Kelly Samel Image GenesisPlus_2.1.lha (Emulation) 1 MB / Apr 30 2020
Image Carsten Siegner Image Mailinator_1.0.lha (Email) 744 KB / Apr 30 2020
Image BeWorld Image OpenTTD_1.10.1.lha (Games/Strategy) 36 MB / Apr 28 2020
Image Itix, BeWorld and BSzili Image SDL2_Libraries.lha (Development/Library) 1 MB / Apr 28 2020
Image Alexander Roshal, Marcin Labenski Image UnRAR_5.90.lha (Files/Archive) 2 MB / Apr 28 2020
Image Carsten Siegner Image Morpheus_1.71.lha (Office/WordProcessor) 2 MB / Apr 28 2020
Image Szilárd Biró Image EasyRPG_Player_0.6.2.lha (Games/Role) 3 MB / Apr 28 2020
Image James Jacobs Image MCE_11.8.lha (Games/Editor) 2 MB / Apr 26 2020
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
