Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Daytona675x AtomicBomberman_2.5.lha (Games/Action) 1 MB / May 01 2020
James Jacob, port by Stefan Haubenthal ReportPlus_7.8.lha (Misc) 685 KB / May 01 2020
BeWorld GrafX2_2.8_WIP.lha (Graphics/Draw) 1 MB / Apr 30 2020
Kelly Samel GenesisPlus_2.1.lha (Emulation) 1 MB / Apr 30 2020
Carsten Siegner Mailinator_1.0.lha (Email) 744 KB / Apr 30 2020
BeWorld OpenTTD_1.10.1.lha (Games/Strategy) 36 MB / Apr 28 2020
Itix, BeWorld and BSzili SDL2_Libraries.lha (Development/Library) 1 MB / Apr 28 2020
Alexander Roshal, Marcin Labenski UnRAR_5.90.lha (Files/Archive) 2 MB / Apr 28 2020
Carsten Siegner Morpheus_1.71.lha (Office/WordProcessor) 2 MB / Apr 28 2020
Szilárd Biró EasyRPG_Player_0.6.2.lha (Games/Role) 3 MB / Apr 28 2020
James Jacobs MCE_11.8.lha (Games/Editor) 2 MB / Apr 26 2020
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 02.05.2020 - 12:06 by AndreasM
