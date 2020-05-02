 

 

 

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 02.05.2020 - 12:06 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Kwah! ASM 2/87 - 29.04.2020
Colour of Magic, The ASM 2/87 - 29.04.2020
Sea Quest ASM 2/87 - 29.04.2020
Calixto Island ASM 2/87 - 29.04.2020
Black Sanctum ASM 2/87 - 29.04.2020
Trekboer ASM 2/87 - 29.04.2020
Vortex Factor, The ASM 2/87 - 29.04.2020
Return to Oz ASM 2/87 - 29.04.2020
Aktenzeichen X-14 ASM 2/87 - 29.04.2020
H. R. H. ASM 2/87 - 29.04.2020
Beneath a Steel Sky PC Games 4/94 - 29.04.2020
Pacific Strike PC Games 6/94 - 29.04.2020
Cannon Fodder PC Games 6/94 - 29.04.2020
Siedler, Die PC Games 6/94 - 29.04.2020
True Lies (GB + GG) Video Games 6/95 - 26.04.2020
World Heroes 2 Jet Video Games 6/95 - 26.04.2020
Animaniacs Video Games 6/95 - 26.04.2020
König der Löwen (GB+NES) Video Games 6/95 - 26.04.2020
Resident Evil Mega Fun 6/96 - 26.04.2020
Skeleton Warriors Mega Fun 9/96 - 26.04.2020
Shellshock Mega Fun 6/96 - 26.04.2020
Alien Trilogy Mega Fun 9/96 - 26.04.2020
SeaQuest DSV Video Games 6/95 - 26.04.2020
Theme Park Video Games 6/95 - 26.04.2020
James Pond 3: Operation Starfish Video Games 6/95 - 26.04.2020
Jelly Boy Video Games 6/95 - 26.04.2020
Whizz Video Games 6/95 - 26.04.2020
Speedy Gonzales in Los Gatos Bandidos Video Games 6/95 - 26.04.2020
