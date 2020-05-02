 

 

 

News Portal
Magazin Member
Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 144 will be released on the 5th May.

The Amiga Future 144 will be released on the 5th May.
The Amiga Future 144 will be released on the 5th May.

The Amiga Future 144 will be released on the 5th May.
More informations

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Neue HOL Uploads

Published 02.05.2020 - 12:06 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

International Sports Challenge - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Michael J. Landreth - Update the artist page
Phil Scott - Update the artist page
Tynesoft - Update the developer page
Tynesoft - Update the publisher page
Chris Robson (Dave Mann) - Update the artist page
George And The Repton-Clone - Update the game page - AGA - 1998
Harlequin - Update the developer page
Harlequin Design - Update the developer page
Renée Duplantou - Update the artist page
Son Shu-Shi - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Jörg Prenzing (Joerg Prenzing; Prenzman) - Update the artist page
Italy 1990 (Codemasters) / Italia 1990 (Codemasters) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Richard Darling - Update the artist page
David Darling - Update the artist page
Italy 1990 (U.S. Gold) / Italia 1990 (ERBE) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
World Class Soccer (U.S. Gold) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
World Class Soccer (U.S. Gold) - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Italy 1990 (U.S. Gold) / Italia 1990 (ERBE) - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dementia Design - Update the artist page
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

