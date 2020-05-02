Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
International Sports Challenge - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Michael J. Landreth - Update the artist page
Phil Scott - Update the artist page
Tynesoft - Update the developer page
Tynesoft - Update the publisher page
Chris Robson (Dave Mann) - Update the artist page
George And The Repton-Clone - Update the game page - AGA - 1998
Harlequin - Update the developer page
Harlequin Design - Update the developer page
Renée Duplantou - Update the artist page
Son Shu-Shi - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Jörg Prenzing (Joerg Prenzing; Prenzman) - Update the artist page
Italy 1990 (Codemasters) / Italia 1990 (Codemasters) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Richard Darling - Update the artist page
David Darling - Update the artist page
Italy 1990 (U.S. Gold) / Italia 1990 (ERBE) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
World Class Soccer (U.S. Gold) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
World Class Soccer (U.S. Gold) - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Italy 1990 (U.S. Gold) / Italia 1990 (ERBE) - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dementia Design - Update the artist page
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 02.05.2020 - 12:06 by AndreasM
