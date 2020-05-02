The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
modexplorer.i386-aros.zip - audio/play - 3.1 - 2 MB - 27.04.2020 - Streaming mod file from Internet with more feature
atomic_bomberman_data.zip - game/action - final - 391 MB - 27.04.2020 - From Internet Archive Preservation
steelstorm-ep1.i386-aros.tgz - game/action - 1 - 284 MB - 27.04.2020 - Shoot 'em up
bermuda_syndrome_data.zip - game/adventure - final - 114 MB - 27.04.2020 - bermuda syndrome from internet archive preservatio
duke3d_data.tgz - game/fps - final - 11 MB - 27.04.2020 - Data Game From Internet Archive Preservation
spacejunk.i386-aros.zip - game/misc - 1.0.5 - 6 MB - 27.04.2020 - Plot a course thru gravity fields to clear junk.
donkeykong.i386-aros.lha - game/platform - 1.1 - 3 MB - 27.04.2020 - is a remake of a LCD game in the Game&Watch
abandonmi2ext.lha - graphics/icon - Final - 8 MB - 27.04.2020 - AROS Extension for AbandonMI2 Icon Set
videntiumpicta.i386-aros.lha - graphics/viewer - 2.30 - 2 MB - 27.04.2020 - Picture Viewer
metadiary.i386-aros.zip - office/misc - 2011 - 221 KB - 27.04.2020 - Color-coded activity log.
vamp.i386-aros.lha - video/play - 2.25 - 2 MB - 27.04.2020 - Multimedia Player
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 144 will be released on the 5th May.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 02.05.2020 - 12:06 by AndreasM
Back to previous page