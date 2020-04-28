Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Vamp V2.25 veröffentlicht Published 28.04.2020 - 22:05 by HelmutH

https://www.morguesoft.eu/Paginas/vamp.htm Vom Morgue Soft Team wurde auch einen neue Version 2.25 von Vamp veröffentlicht, in der- Die Sprungzeit von 1 Sekunde auf 5 Sekunden geändert wurde, diese Änderung stellt sich als nützlicher heraus.

