Vom Morgue Soft Team wurde auch einen neue Version 2.25 von Vamp veröffentlicht, in der
- Die Sprungzeit von 1 Sekunde auf 5 Sekunden geändert wurde, diese Änderung stellt sich als nützlicher heraus.
https://www.morguesoft.eu/Paginas/vamp.htm
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 144 will be released on the 5th May.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Vamp V2.25 veröffentlicht
Published 28.04.2020 - 22:05 by HelmutH
Back to previous page