Mason hat AbandonMI2 - Another Abandon Icon Set für AmigaOS4 in das OS4 Depot hochgeladen.
Dies ist ein weiteres nicht fortgesetztes Icon-Set für AmigaOS4 mit 256 x 256 Pixel-Symbolen.
http://os4depot.net/?function=showfile& ... donmi2.lha
AbandonMI2 - Another Abandon Icon Set für AmigaOS4
Published 26.04.2020 - 17:48 by AndreasM
