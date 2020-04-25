WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Yolanda - [improved] - (Vectordean) imager fixed to support disk without highscores, trainer added, ButtonWait added, manual included - Info
Quest For Glory / Hero's Quest - [fixed] - (Sierra) keyboard handling corrected - Info
Hoyle Book Of Games Volume 3 - Great Board Games - [new] - (Sierra) done by JOTD - Info
Geisha - [improved] - (Cocktel Vision) quitkey for 68000, using latest kickemu - Info
Fantastic Dizzy - [improved] - (Codemasters/Purple Haze) fixed music replay on fast machines, fixed trashed screen after save/load on AGA, fixed second button jumps on AGA - Info
Bloodnet - [improved] - (Microprose/GameTEK) made OCS version 68000 compatible - Info
Bargon Attack - [improved] - (Coktel Vision) crack rewritten to fix crab arcade section, quitkey for 68000, new install script - Info
Gem Stone Legend - [improved] - (Loriciel) splash window options added, quitkey for 68000 - Info
Ballistix - [improved] - (Psyclapse/Reflexions) second button in title screen fixed, new install script - Info
Tin Toy Adventure - [improved] - (Mutation Software) added joypad controls, added trainer, quitkey fixed - Info
Time - [improved] - (Empire) quitkey for 68000, uses less chip memory - Info
Space Gun - [improved] - (Ocean) quitkey for 68000, switchable lightgun support, new install script - Info
Ishar 3 - [fixed] - (Silmarils) second manual protection removed - Info
Captain Blood - [improved] - (Ere Informatique) quitkey for 68000, uses less chip memory, new install script - Info
BlockOut - [updated] - (California Dreams) reassembled, no longer requires 68020 - Info
Battle Bound - [improved] - (The Warp Factory) trainer improved, skip intro added, quitkey for 68000, new install script - Info
Ruff'n'Tumble - [updated] - (Renegade) streamlined joypad read code to be more compatible with third party adapters - Info
Intact - [improved] - (Sphinx Software/Grandslam) quitkey for 68000, interrupts fixed, uses less chip memory, trainer enhanced - Info
Fire & Ice - [updated] - (Graftgold) floppy slave completely rewritten, fixed possibly wrong intro music, trainer improved, joypad support added - Info
Deliverance - [improved] - (21st Century) added in-game trainer, added alternate slave for 512k chip only, more compatible controller read - Info - Image
Chaos Engine 2 - [improved] - (Bitmap Brothers) added OCS Slave for 1 MB chip memory - Info
944 Turbo Cup - [improved] - (Loriciel) quikey for 68000, v17+ features, new install script - Info
Curse of Enchantia - [improved] - (Core Design) quitkey for 68000, options on splash window - Info
Starquake - [fixed] - (Stephen Crow/TOS Brothers) access faults and SMC removed, new icons - Info
Chaos Engine 2 - [improved] - (Bitmap Brothers) fixed non-working AGA version, added CD32 controls for ECS version - Info
Cedric - [improved] - (Neo/Alcatraz) quitkey for 68000, using kickemu13 instead 31, uses less chip memory, skip intro added, manual added - Info
Wipe Out - [improved] - (Gonzo Games) access fault fixed, nice icons by Irek added - Info
Eye of the Beholder 2 - The Legend of Darkmoon - [updated] - (Westwood/SSI) german version properly supported - Info - Image
Bill's Tomato Game - [improved] - (Psygnosis) protection fixed, intro timing fixed, SMC removed - Info
Arabian Nights - [improved] - (Krisalis) joypad support fixed and enhanced - Info
Golden Eagle / L' Aigle D'Or - [improved] - Le Retour</a> - (Loriciel) quitkey for 68000, Slaves merged, option to skip intro, new install script - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/GoldenEagle.html]Info
