Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 144 will be released on the 5th May.

The Amiga Future 144 will be released on the 5th May.
The Amiga Future 144 will be released on the 5th May.

The Amiga Future 144 will be released on the 5th May.
More informations

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot

Published 25.04.2020 - 10:55 by AndreasM

Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.

Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.

Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:

seq.lha - audio/misc - 2.2 - 389 KB - 17.04.2020 - MIDI sequencer
amigaamp3.lha - audio/play - 3.27 - 2 MB - 17.04.2020 - Multi format audio player with GUI
jansson_library.lha - development/library/misc - 2.12 - 211 KB - 21.04.2020 - A native library for manipulating JSON data
mce.lha - game/utility - 11.8 - 3 MB - 24.04.2020 - Multi-game Character Editor
flashmandelng.lha - graphics/misc - 2.6 - 11 MB - 21.04.2020 - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals for OS4 Amiga
vindentiumpicta.lha - graphics/viewer - 2.30 - 2 MB - 24.04.2020 - Picture Viewer written in Hollywood
mountsmbfs.lha - network/server/misc - 1.603 - 55 KB - 24.04.2020 - GUI for SMBFS
pointriderui_ita.lha - office/presentation - 1.0 - 9 KB - 18.04.2020 - Italian catalog for PointRiderUI v51.3
diskmaster2_ita.lha - utility/filetool - 2.4 - 19 KB - 18.04.2020 - Italian catalog for DiskMaster2 v2.7b11
amigaohm_ita.lha - utility/misc - 0,9 - 8 KB - 18.04.2020 - Italian catalog for AmigaOhm v0.9
devinfos_ita.lha - utility/misc - 1.2 - 12 KB - 18.04.2020 - Italian catalog for DevInfos v17.22
elmeter_ita.lha - utility/misc - 2.0 - 46 KB - 24.04.2020 - Italian catalog for ElMeter v2.0
st_rooms.lha - utility/misc - 0.2 - 217 MB - 20.04.2020 - Database of rooms aboard the ships in Star Trek
st_schematics.lha - utility/misc - 0.2 - 33 MB - 20.04.2020 - Database of schematics in Star Trek
st_ships.lha - utility/misc - 0.7 - 32 MB - 20.04.2020 - Database of ships in Star Trek
vamp.lha - video/play - 2.25 - 2 MB - 24.04.2020 - Virtual Amiga Multimedia Player
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

