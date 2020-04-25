Anonymous




Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 144 will be released on the 5th May.
More informations

Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 25.04.2020 - 10:55 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image BeWorld Image ScummVM_2.2.0git.lha (Emulation) 29 MB / Apr 23 2020
Image Hervé Dupont Image guide.lha (Documentation/Manuals) 37 KB / Apr 22 2020
Image Julien Wilk Image Installer_documentation_FR.lha (Documentation/Manuals) 37 KB / Apr 22 2020
Image Oliver Roberts Image WarpJPEGdt_45.14.lha (System/Datatypes) 329 KB / Apr 22 2020
Image BeWorld Image OpenBor_7142.lha (Emulation) 1 MB / Apr 20 2020
Image Image Image Pegasos II Manual FR.pdf (Documentation/Pegasos) 12 MB / Apr 20 2020
Image Image Image Pegasos II Manual EN.pdf (Documentation/Pegasos) 10 MB / Apr 20 2020
Image Image Image Pegasos II Manual DE.pdf (Documentation/Pegasos) 9 MB / Apr 20 2020
Image Itix, BeWorld and BSzili Image SDL2_Libraries.lha (Development/Library) 1 MB / Apr 19 2020
Image Michael Holmes Image StarTrek-schematics_0.2.zip (Misc) 31 MB / Apr 19 2020
Image Michael Holmes Image StarTrek-ships_0.7.zip (Misc) 30 MB / Apr 19 2020
Image Anbjorn Myren Image DonkeyKong_1.1.lha (Games/Misc) 2 MB / Apr 19 2020
Image BeWorld Image SuperMarioWar_2.0.lha (Games/Platform) 14 MB / Apr 19 2020
Image Kelly Samel Image mGBA_1.1a.lha (Emulation) 1002 KB / Apr 18 2020
Image GP Software Image DOpus_4.16.lha (Files/Manager) 827 KB / Apr 17 2020
Image Jörg Renkert Image ModExplorer_3.1.zip (Audio/Players) 1 MB / Apr 17 2020
Image Daytona675x Image AtomicBomberman_2.4.lha (Games/Action) 1 MB / Apr 17 2020
Image Carsten Siegner Image Morpheus_1.70.lha (Office/WordProcessor) 2 MB / Apr 17 2020
