Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
BeWorld ScummVM_2.2.0git.lha (Emulation) 29 MB / Apr 23 2020
Hervé Dupont guide.lha (Documentation/Manuals) 37 KB / Apr 22 2020
Julien Wilk Installer_documentation_FR.lha (Documentation/Manuals) 37 KB / Apr 22 2020
Oliver Roberts WarpJPEGdt_45.14.lha (System/Datatypes) 329 KB / Apr 22 2020
BeWorld OpenBor_7142.lha (Emulation) 1 MB / Apr 20 2020
Pegasos II Manual FR.pdf (Documentation/Pegasos) 12 MB / Apr 20 2020
Pegasos II Manual EN.pdf (Documentation/Pegasos) 10 MB / Apr 20 2020
Pegasos II Manual DE.pdf (Documentation/Pegasos) 9 MB / Apr 20 2020
Itix, BeWorld and BSzili SDL2_Libraries.lha (Development/Library) 1 MB / Apr 19 2020
Michael Holmes StarTrek-schematics_0.2.zip (Misc) 31 MB / Apr 19 2020
Michael Holmes StarTrek-ships_0.7.zip (Misc) 30 MB / Apr 19 2020
Anbjorn Myren DonkeyKong_1.1.lha (Games/Misc) 2 MB / Apr 19 2020
BeWorld SuperMarioWar_2.0.lha (Games/Platform) 14 MB / Apr 19 2020
Kelly Samel mGBA_1.1a.lha (Emulation) 1002 KB / Apr 18 2020
GP Software DOpus_4.16.lha (Files/Manager) 827 KB / Apr 17 2020
Jörg Renkert ModExplorer_3.1.zip (Audio/Players) 1 MB / Apr 17 2020
Daytona675x AtomicBomberman_2.4.lha (Games/Action) 1 MB / Apr 17 2020
Carsten Siegner Morpheus_1.70.lha (Office/WordProcessor) 2 MB / Apr 17 2020
Published 25.04.2020 - 10:55 by AndreasM
