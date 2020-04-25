Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Interview: Antonio Farina von Graffiti PC Joker 2/96 - 23.04.2020
Artikel: Special - Tomb Raider PC Games 12/96 - 23.04.2020
Phoenix (1999) PC Joker 2/2000 - 19.04.2020
Sanitarium PC Joker 9/98 - 19.04.2020
Tribal Rage PC Joker 9/98 - 19.04.2020
Norm Koger's The Operational Art of War Vol 1: 1939-1955 PC Joker 9/98 - 19.04.2020
Superbike World Championship PC Joker 4/99 - 19.04.2020
Cannon Fodder Video Games 12/2000 - 19.04.2020
F1 Racing Championship Video Games 12/2000 - 19.04.2020
John Romero's Daikatana (GBC) Video Games 12/2000 - 19.04.2020
Laura Video Games 12/2000 - 19.04.2020
Winnie the Pooh: Adventures in the 100 Acre Wood Video Games 12/2000 - 19.04.2020
Machine Hunter Video Games 11/97 - 19.04.2020
Steel Talons Video Games 10/93 - 19.04.2020
Summer Camp Amiga Joker 2/94 - 17.04.2020
Winter Camp Amiga Joker 2/94 - 17.04.2020
Mega Motion Amiga Joker 2/94 - 17.04.2020
Hyperion Amiga Joker 2/94 - 17.04.2020
Creatures Amiga Joker 2/94 - 17.04.2020
Tiebreaker ASM 4/88 - 17.04.2020
Jet Bike Simulator ASM 4/88 - 17.04.2020
Hanse Amiga Joker 11/89 - 17.04.2020
Fugger, Die Amiga Joker 11/89 - 17.04.2020
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
