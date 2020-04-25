Anonymous




Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 144 will be released on the 5th May.

The Amiga Future 144 will be released on the 5th May.
The Amiga Future 144 will be released on the 5th May.

The Amiga Future 144 will be released on the 5th May.
More informations

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 25.04.2020 - 10:55 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Interview: Antonio Farina von Graffiti PC Joker 2/96 - 23.04.2020
Artikel: Special - Tomb Raider PC Games 12/96 - 23.04.2020
Phoenix (1999) PC Joker 2/2000 - 19.04.2020
Sanitarium PC Joker 9/98 - 19.04.2020
Tribal Rage PC Joker 9/98 - 19.04.2020
Norm Koger's The Operational Art of War Vol 1: 1939-1955 PC Joker 9/98 - 19.04.2020
Superbike World Championship PC Joker 4/99 - 19.04.2020
Cannon Fodder Video Games 12/2000 - 19.04.2020
F1 Racing Championship Video Games 12/2000 - 19.04.2020
John Romero's Daikatana (GBC) Video Games 12/2000 - 19.04.2020
Laura Video Games 12/2000 - 19.04.2020
Winnie the Pooh: Adventures in the 100 Acre Wood Video Games 12/2000 - 19.04.2020
Machine Hunter Video Games 11/97 - 19.04.2020
Steel Talons Video Games 10/93 - 19.04.2020
Summer Camp Amiga Joker 2/94 - 17.04.2020
Winter Camp Amiga Joker 2/94 - 17.04.2020
Mega Motion Amiga Joker 2/94 - 17.04.2020
Hyperion Amiga Joker 2/94 - 17.04.2020
Creatures Amiga Joker 2/94 - 17.04.2020
Tiebreaker ASM 4/88 - 17.04.2020
Jet Bike Simulator ASM 4/88 - 17.04.2020
Hanse Amiga Joker 11/89 - 17.04.2020
Fugger, Die Amiga Joker 11/89 - 17.04.2020
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

