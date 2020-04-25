Anonymous




Neue HOL Uploads

Published 25.04.2020 - 10:55 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Italy 1990 (U.S. Gold) / Italia 1990 (ERBE) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Mysterious Worlds - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Mysterious Worlds - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Italy 1990 (Codemasters) / Italia 1990 (Codemasters) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Toby Eglesfield (Ecclesfield) - Update the artist page
Peter Williamson - Update the artist page
Pro Soccer Simulator / 4 Soccer Simulators - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS
Pro Soccer Simulator / 4 Soccer Simulators - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS
Pro Soccer Simulator / 4 Soccer Simulators - Update the game page - OCS
James Wilson (Jim Wilson) - Update the artist page
Codemasters / Code Masters - Update the publisher page
Codemasters / Code Masters - Update the developer page
BMX Simulator - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
BMX Simulator - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
BMX Simulator - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
BMX Simulator - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
California Games - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Train Driver 3 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Train Driver 2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Brian Pollock (II) - Create one new artist page
Yvon Rozijn - Create one new artist page
Orvo Leskinen - Create one new artist page
Craig Bloomfield - Create one new artist page
Train Driver - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
BMX Simulator 2 - Update the game page - OCS
Timm Baumeister - Create one new artist page
Hans Berkhout - Create one new artist page
Per Kjaer - Create one new artist page
Gary Gagnon - Create one new artist page
Druid - Create one new artist page
M. Tindall - Create one new artist page
Train Driver 3 - Upload 36 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1997
Train Driver 3 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1997
Train Driver 2 - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Train Driver 2 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Train Driver - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Train Driver - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Train Driver 3 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Train Driver 2 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Train Driver - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Paul Robins - Update the artist page
California Games - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
California Games - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
California Games - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Indian Mission - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Indian Mission - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Indian Mission - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Indian Mission - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Jungle Strike (Enhanced 2MB OCS/ECS Edition) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS, Enhanced OCS/ECS (2MB Chip/Fastram) - 1994
Indian Mission - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Indian Mission - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Kamil Pien&#269;ák (Piencak) - Update the artist page
Adam Skorupa (Skorpik/Pulse^Noiseless^PSL^INV) - Update the artist page
Bart&#322;omiej Dramczyk (Bartek Dramczyk, V0yager/Nah-Kolor) - Update the artist page
S&#322;awomir Mro&#380;ek (Slawomir Mrozek) - Update the artist page
Micha&#322; Speier (Michal Speier) - Update the artist page
Jaros&#322;aw Figielski (Jaroslaw Figielski) - Update the artist page
Marcin Jaranowski - Update the artist page
Marek Wyszy&#324;ski (Wyszynski, Benji/Blaze^Inflexion) - Update the artist page
Jaros&#322;aw Burkacki (Jaroslaw Burkacki, Ozone/Inflexion) - Update the artist page
Grzegorz Wróblewski (Wroblewski) - Update the artist page
Wojciech Kostrzewski (Wojtek Kostrzewski) - Update the artist page
Tomasz Kostrzewski (Xenos/Blaze) - Update the artist page
Bartek Wróblewski (Wroblewski , Don Daivolo/Blaze) - Update the artist page
Grzegorz Ch&#322;odzi&#324;ski (Chlodzinski) - Update the artist page
Darek Lukaszuk (Dariusz &#321;ukaszuk) - Update the artist page
Peter Lukaszuk (Piotr &#321;ukaszuk) - Update the artist page
&#321;ukasz Milewski (Lukasz Milewski) - Update the artist page
&#321;ukasz Piwowarski (Lukasz Piwowarski) - Update the artist page
Îukasz Adamczyk (Lukasz Adamczyk, Roger/Public Image Limited) - Update the artist page
&#321;ukasz Ka&#322;uski (Lukasz Kaluski) - Update the artist page
Márton Imre Gáspár (Gaspar Marton Imre; Reynolds) - Update the artist page
Quake (clickBOOM/PXL) - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 1998
László Török (Laszlo Torok) - Update the artist page
Sipos Zsolt (Zsolt Sipos) - Update the artist page
Buda Markovi&#263; (Markovic Buda) - Update the artist page
Filip Filipovi&#263; (Filipovic Filip) - Update the artist page
Sava Terzi&#263; (Terzic Sava) - Update the artist page
Güvenç Kaplan (Guvenc Kaplan) - Update the artist page
Ça&#287;han Demirci (Caghan Demirci) - Update the artist page
Sigbjørn Vagenes (Sigbjorn Vagenes) - Update the artist page
Sigbjørn Skjæret (Sigbjorn Skjæret) - Update the artist page
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
