Anonymous




Register
Login
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere

Amiga Future

Info
Magazines
Article Database
Merchandising
Shop
Downloads

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 144 will be released on the 5th May.

The Amiga Future 144 will be released on the 5th May.
The Amiga Future 144 will be released on the 5th May.

The Amiga Future 144 will be released on the 5th May.
More informations

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube

Advertisement

Amazon

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
Amiga Portal
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page

Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet

Published 25.04.2020 - 10:55 by AndreasM

Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.

In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.

Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:

BootPicture.lha - 1.9 - util/boot - 87K - Shows pictures, plays sound during boot - (readme)
FileIDItaCat.lha - 1.1 - util/libs - 36K - Italian catalog for FileID.library v8.0 - (readme)
libeditline.lha - 1.17.1 - dev/lib - 372K - command line input and editing library - (readme)
Morpheus_1.70.lha - 1.70 - text/dtp - 2.5M - Word processor - (readme)
RSE-UTS.lha - 1.5 - util/cli - 419K - Package of tracker tools and sources - (readme)
SamplesCreatorDemos.lha - twentysecon... - mods/smpl - 168K - Some samples created by SamplesCreator - (readme)
DonkeyKong_AROSx86.lha - 1.1 - game/wb - 2.7M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
DonkeyKong_MOS.lha - 1.1 - game/wb - 2.6M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
DonkeyKong_OS3.lha - 1.1 - game/wb - 2.6M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
DonkeyKong_OS4.lha - 1.1 - game/wb - 3.0M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
DonkeyKong_WOS.lha - 1.1 - game/wb - 2.9M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
AmigaOhmItaCat.lha - 0.9 - util/misc - 8K - Italian catalog for AmigaOhm v0.9 - (readme)
Anathema-Hilargo.adf - &nbsp; - demo/disk - 880K - Anathema: Hilargo Musicdisk - (readme)
libgd-2.3.0_a68k.lha - 2.3.0 - dev/lib - 2.8M - library for dynamic image creation - (readme)
SFL-CubicMeditation.lha - 1.1 - demo/intro - 61K - Intro by Software Failure - (readme)
TSGuiItaCat.lha - 1.1 - disk/misc - 17K - Italian catalog for TSGui v2.2 - (readme)
Void-AllWeKnowAboutDogs.lha - &nbsp; - demo/euro - 148K - All We Know About Dogs - Revision 2020 - (readme)
Void-Dreams32.lha - &nbsp; - demo/misc - 537K - Demopack - April 2020 - (readme)
Void-MonodonM.lha - &nbsp; - demo/euro - 181K - Monodon Monoceros - Revision 2020 - (readme)
Void-Worn.lha - &nbsp; - demo/intro - 5K - Worn - Bootblock intro - Revision 2020 - (readme)
Amied.lha - &nbsp; - comm/misc - 4K - Amied - EDit files remotely from Unix - (readme)
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha - 2.6 - gfx/fract - 11M - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals for AOS4 - (readme)
nightcity.lha - 1.0 - game/role - 29K - Adventure Game created in Haktar - (readme)
Runaway_AROSx86.lha - 1.19 - game/wb - 2.3M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
Runaway_MOS.lha - 1.19 - game/wb - 2.2M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
Runaway_OS3.lha - 1.19 - game/wb - 4.1M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
Runaway_OS4.lha - 1.19 - game/wb - 2.6M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
Runaway_WOS.lha - 1.19 - game/wb - 2.5M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
SamplesCreator.lha - 2.5 - mus/edit - 39K - Samples creation and saving - (readme)
WarpJPEGdt.lha - 45.14 - util/dtype - 330K - JFIF-JPEG datatype V45.14 - (readme)
jansson_library.lha - 2.12 - dev/c - 211K - native library for manipulating JSON data - (readme)
SimpleSamples.lha - 2.9 - mus/play - 43K - Little musical toy for all AMIGAs - (readme)
Covid19.lha - &nbsp; - mods/misc - 2.1M - Covid-19 4ch Hip Hop by HKvalhe - (readme)
ElMeterItaCat.lha - 2.0 - util/misc - 46K - Italian catalog for ElMeter v2.0 - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page