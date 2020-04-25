Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
BootPicture.lha - 1.9 - util/boot - 87K - Shows pictures, plays sound during boot - (readme)
FileIDItaCat.lha - 1.1 - util/libs - 36K - Italian catalog for FileID.library v8.0 - (readme)
libeditline.lha - 1.17.1 - dev/lib - 372K - command line input and editing library - (readme)
Morpheus_1.70.lha - 1.70 - text/dtp - 2.5M - Word processor - (readme)
RSE-UTS.lha - 1.5 - util/cli - 419K - Package of tracker tools and sources - (readme)
SamplesCreatorDemos.lha - twentysecon... - mods/smpl - 168K - Some samples created by SamplesCreator - (readme)
DonkeyKong_AROSx86.lha - 1.1 - game/wb - 2.7M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
DonkeyKong_MOS.lha - 1.1 - game/wb - 2.6M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
DonkeyKong_OS3.lha - 1.1 - game/wb - 2.6M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
DonkeyKong_OS4.lha - 1.1 - game/wb - 3.0M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
DonkeyKong_WOS.lha - 1.1 - game/wb - 2.9M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
AmigaOhmItaCat.lha - 0.9 - util/misc - 8K - Italian catalog for AmigaOhm v0.9 - (readme)
Anathema-Hilargo.adf - - demo/disk - 880K - Anathema: Hilargo Musicdisk - (readme)
libgd-2.3.0_a68k.lha - 2.3.0 - dev/lib - 2.8M - library for dynamic image creation - (readme)
SFL-CubicMeditation.lha - 1.1 - demo/intro - 61K - Intro by Software Failure - (readme)
TSGuiItaCat.lha - 1.1 - disk/misc - 17K - Italian catalog for TSGui v2.2 - (readme)
Void-AllWeKnowAboutDogs.lha - - demo/euro - 148K - All We Know About Dogs - Revision 2020 - (readme)
Void-Dreams32.lha - - demo/misc - 537K - Demopack - April 2020 - (readme)
Void-MonodonM.lha - - demo/euro - 181K - Monodon Monoceros - Revision 2020 - (readme)
Void-Worn.lha - - demo/intro - 5K - Worn - Bootblock intro - Revision 2020 - (readme)
Amied.lha - - comm/misc - 4K - Amied - EDit files remotely from Unix - (readme)
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha - 2.6 - gfx/fract - 11M - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals for AOS4 - (readme)
nightcity.lha - 1.0 - game/role - 29K - Adventure Game created in Haktar - (readme)
Runaway_AROSx86.lha - 1.19 - game/wb - 2.3M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
Runaway_MOS.lha - 1.19 - game/wb - 2.2M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
Runaway_OS3.lha - 1.19 - game/wb - 4.1M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
Runaway_OS4.lha - 1.19 - game/wb - 2.6M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
Runaway_WOS.lha - 1.19 - game/wb - 2.5M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
SamplesCreator.lha - 2.5 - mus/edit - 39K - Samples creation and saving - (readme)
WarpJPEGdt.lha - 45.14 - util/dtype - 330K - JFIF-JPEG datatype V45.14 - (readme)
jansson_library.lha - 2.12 - dev/c - 211K - native library for manipulating JSON data - (readme)
SimpleSamples.lha - 2.9 - mus/play - 43K - Little musical toy for all AMIGAs - (readme)
Covid19.lha - - mods/misc - 2.1M - Covid-19 4ch Hip Hop by HKvalhe - (readme)
ElMeterItaCat.lha - 2.0 - util/misc - 46K - Italian catalog for ElMeter v2.0 - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 25.04.2020 - 10:55 by AndreasM
