Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 144 will be released on the 5th May.

The Amiga Future 144 will be released on the 5th May.
The Amiga Future 144 will be released on the 5th May.

The Amiga Future 144 will be released on the 5th May.
More informations

Interview mit Amigatronics

Published 23.04.2020 - 18:36 by AndreasM

Interview mit dem Gründer dieses Projekts, das mit der Übersetzung von Nachrichten ins Spanische begann und später zu einer internationalen und mehrsprachigen Diffusionsplattform im Dienste von AMIGA wurde, um bei Benutzerprojekten zu helfen.

https://www.microoci.com/entrevista-amigatronics-amiga/
English translate http://translate.google.com/translate?h ... &sandbox=1
Quelle: https://amigaworld.net

