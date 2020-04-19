Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Amigos Amiga Podcast: Neue Videos online Published 19.04.2020 - 11:31 by AndreasM



Food Games - Panic Restaurant (NES) and Diner (Intellivision) - ARG Presents 112



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHROi8pAHDY





Black Dawn Rebirth Review | Commodore Amiga | Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 244



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qDr00kY





Lancer / Buzzard Bait Comparison | Joust Clones for the TRS-80 Color Computer



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NLMvAthm7h4





Doubleback Review for the TRS-80 Color Computer - The CoCo Show Episode 13



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=embWjhvUYEI





4D Sports Driving Gameplay | Commodore Amiga | No Commentary



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39z2UW1VjYw





Gauntlet II Gameplay | ZX Spectrum | No Commentary



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vtCvTZ8iLy8





Amigos LIVE and UNCUT! Black Dawn Rebirth / Football Simulator / Doubleback



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ZfLBl7yULA





Gauntlet II Review | ZX Spectrum | Our Sinclair: A ZX Spectrum Podcast



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lRTh4MDJuM





4D Sports Driving Review | Commodore Amiga | Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 245



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wbB0Les39bM





Der Zwiespalt des Sammlers - Amiga-Reparatur-Marathon #5 (Bastel-Ecke #25)



Die Ersatzteile sind da und so können wir wieder den Lötkolben zücken. Der Amiga 600 bekommt seine letzten neuen Kondensatoren und der Amiga 4000 neue Leiterbahnen. Dabei offenbart sich auch der Zwiespalt eines Hardware-Sammlers: Wie original soll alte Hardware sein?



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3e6ODgk1a6g









