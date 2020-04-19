Amigos Amiga Podcast hat folgende Videos online gestellt:
Food Games - Panic Restaurant (NES) and Diner (Intellivision) - ARG Presents 112
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHROi8pAHDY
Black Dawn Rebirth Review | Commodore Amiga | Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 244
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qDr00kY ... ploademail
Lancer / Buzzard Bait Comparison | Joust Clones for the TRS-80 Color Computer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NLMvAthm7h4
Doubleback Review for the TRS-80 Color Computer - The CoCo Show Episode 13
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=embWjhvUYEI
4D Sports Driving Gameplay | Commodore Amiga | No Commentary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39z2UW1VjYw
Gauntlet II Gameplay | ZX Spectrum | No Commentary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vtCvTZ8iLy8
Amigos LIVE and UNCUT! Black Dawn Rebirth / Football Simulator / Doubleback
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ZfLBl7yULA
Gauntlet II Review | ZX Spectrum | Our Sinclair: A ZX Spectrum Podcast
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lRTh4MDJuM
4D Sports Driving Review | Commodore Amiga | Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 245
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wbB0Les39bM
Der Zwiespalt des Sammlers - Amiga-Reparatur-Marathon #5 (Bastel-Ecke #25)
Die Ersatzteile sind da und so können wir wieder den Lötkolben zücken. Der Amiga 600 bekommt seine letzten neuen Kondensatoren und der Amiga 4000 neue Leiterbahnen. Dabei offenbart sich auch der Zwiespalt eines Hardware-Sammlers: Wie original soll alte Hardware sein?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3e6ODgk1a6g
Amigos Amiga Podcast: Neue Videos online
Published 19.04.2020 - 11:31 by AndreasM
