WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Eye of the Beholder 2 - The Legend of Darkmoon - [updated] - (Westwood/SSI) german version properly supported - Info - Image
Bill's Tomato Game - [improved] - (Psygnosis) protection fixed, intro timing fixed, SMC removed - Info
Arabian Nights - [improved] - (Krisalis) joypad support fixed and enhanced - Info
Golden Eagle / L' Aigle D'Or - [improved] - Le Retour</a> - (Loriciel) quitkey for 68000, Slaves merged, option to skip intro, new install script - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/GoldenEagle.html]Info
Typhoon Thompson - [improved] - (Brøderbund) another version supported, slave for 512K machine added, custom1 to remove blitwait fixes - Info
Over The Net - [improved] - (Genias) quitkey for 68000, 68020 restriction removed - Info
Mach 3 - [improved] - (Loriciel) quitkey for 68000, protection removed, new install script - Info
Knights of the Sky - [improved] - (Microprose) quitkey for 68000, fixed keyboard interrupt - Info
Eye of the Beholder 2 - The Legend of Darkmoon - [improved] - (Westwood/SSI) quitkey for 68000, fixed crash on exit via game menu - Info - Image
Chaos Engine - [improved] - (Bitmap Brothers) ButtonWait option added, joypad spurious firepresses fixed, fixed CD32 intro - Info
1001 Stolen Ideas - [improved] - (Airwalk) patch doesn't require AGA anymore, illegal copperlist entries fixed, blitter waits added - Info - Image
Megademo 2 - [improved] - (Alcatraz) possible freeze on some machines fixed - Info - Image
Superman - [improved] - The Man Of Steel</a> - (TyneSoft/Subway/First star software) supports another version, quitkey for 68000, ST color palette fix, new install script - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/Superman.html]Info
Oscar - [fixed] - (Flair Software) quit for 68000 corrected - Info
Chaos Engine 2 - [improved] - (Bitmap Brothers) OCS version uses 512K chip memory, password via Custom option, AGA version pause/unpause better fix - Info
Megademo 3 - [improved] - (Alcatraz) more Bplcon0 color bit fixes, OCS only DDFSTRT fixed, blitter wait added - Info - Image
Megademo 2 - [improved] - (Alcatraz) blitter waits added, line drawer fixed, write to HTOTAL fixed, OCS only DDFSTRT fixed - Info - Image
Ruff'n'Tumble - [improved] - (Renegade) option ButtonWait added, added Slave for 512K chip memory - Info
Oscar - [fixed] - (Flair Software) some enhancements for OCS release - Info
Heimdall - [improved] - (Core Design) relocated decruncher, quitkey for 68000, fixed a crash - Info
Commando - [improved] - (Elite) joypad/2nd support added, trainer options consolidated - Info
Benefactor - [improved] - (Digital Illusions) quitkey for 68000, uses less chip memory, trainer added, keyboard handling improved - Info
Arabian Nights - [improved] - (Krisalis) uses less chip memory, added joypad support - Info
I Play 3D Soccer - [improved] - (Simulmondo) more protection checks disabled, timing fixed - Info
Navy Seals - [improved] - (Ocean) trainer improved, fixed continue countdown, quitkey for 68000 - Info
Chaos Engine - [improved] - (Bitmap Brothers) full joypad controls added, set password via Custom option, uses less chip memory, trainer added - Info
Black Viper - [improved] - (Neo/LightShock) support for 68000 added, uses less chip memory - Info
Heimdall - [improved] - (Core Design) supports another version, protection removed, fixed music & sound for fast CPUs - Info
Castle Warrior - [improved] - (Delphine Software) quitkey for 68000, 68020 restriction removed, trainer added - Info
Aquatic Games - [improved] - (Millennium) quitkey for 68000, less chip memory used, new imager - Info
