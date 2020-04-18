Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
seq.lha - audio/misc - 2.2 - 389 KB - 17.04.2020 - MIDI sequencer
amigaamp3.lha - audio/play - 3.27 - 2 MB - 17.04.2020 - Multi format audio player with GUI
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 26.41 - 5 MB - 16.04.2020 - Signetics-based machines emulator
atomicbomberman_compositing.lha - game/action - 2.4 - 2 MB - 16.04.2020 - Atomic Bomberman Fan Rewrite
atomicbomberman_warp3d.lha - game/action - 2.4 - 2 MB - 16.04.2020 - Atomic Bomberman Fan Rewrite
cpuwatcher.lha - utility/workbench - 0.7 - 27 KB - 10.04.2020 - Measures CPU, free memory and network traffic
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 18.04.2020 - 11:21
