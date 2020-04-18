Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
BeWorld OpenBor_7142.lha (Emulation) 1 MB / Apr 17 2020
GP Software DOpus_4.16.lha (Files/Manager) 827 KB / Apr 17 2020
Jörg Renkert ModExplorer_3.1.zip (Audio/Players) 1 MB / Apr 17 2020
Daytona675x AtomicBomberman_2.4.lha (Games/Action) 1 MB / Apr 17 2020
Carsten Siegner Morpheus_1.70.lha (Office/WordProcessor) 2 MB / Apr 17 2020
Matthias Böcker Screenshot_1.21.lha (System/Ambient/Screenbar) 517 KB / Apr 16 2020
BeWorld HydraCastleLabyrinth.lha (Games/Platform) 68 MB / Apr 16 2020
Peter Pochanic Pochanic_wallpapers.lha (System/Ambient/Wallpapers) 922 KB / Apr 16 2020
Thomas Igracki SmartClipboard_1.1.lha (System/Ambient/Screenbar) 90 KB / Apr 16 2020
James Jacob, port by Stefan Haubenthal AmiArcadia_26.41.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Apr 15 2020
BeWorld uMario.lha (Games/Platform) 24 MB / Apr 15 2020
Matthias Böcker Uptime_1.3.lha (System/Ambient/Screenbar) 104 KB / Apr 14 2020
BeWorld SuperMarioWar_2.0.lha (Games/Platform) 14 MB / Apr 13 2020
Ola Söder InstallerLG_0.1.0a46.lha (System/Shell) 143 KB / Apr 13 2020
Itix, BeWorld and BSzili SDL2_Libraries.lha (Development/Library) 1 MB / Apr 12 2020
Oliver Roberts WarpPNGdt_45.22.lha (System/Datatypes) 179 KB / Apr 12 2020
BeWorld ScummVM_2.2.0git.lha (Emulation) 29 MB / Apr 11 2020
Thomas Igracki SensorsList_1.6.lha (System/Monitoring) 6 KB / Apr 11 2020
