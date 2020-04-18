Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Indian Mission - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Indian Mission - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Indian Mission - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Indian Mission - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Jungle Strike (Enhanced 2MB OCS/ECS Edition) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS, Enhanced OCS/ECS (2MB Chip/Fastram) - 1994
Indian Mission - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Indian Mission - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Kamil Pienčák (Piencak) - Update the artist page
Adam Skorupa (Skorpik/Pulse^Noiseless^PSL^INV) - Update the artist page
Bartłomiej Dramczyk (Bartek Dramczyk, V0yager/Nah-Kolor) - Update the artist page
Sławomir Mrożek (Slawomir Mrozek) - Update the artist page
Michał Speier (Michal Speier) - Update the artist page
Jarosław Figielski (Jaroslaw Figielski) - Update the artist page
Marcin Jaranowski - Update the artist page
Marek Wyszyński (Wyszynski, Benji/Blaze^Inflexion) - Update the artist page
Jarosław Burkacki (Jaroslaw Burkacki, Ozone/Inflexion) - Update the artist page
Grzegorz Wróblewski (Wroblewski) - Update the artist page
Wojciech Kostrzewski (Wojtek Kostrzewski) - Update the artist page
Tomasz Kostrzewski (Xenos/Blaze) - Update the artist page
Bartek Wróblewski (Wroblewski , Don Daivolo/Blaze) - Update the artist page
Grzegorz Chłodziński (Chlodzinski) - Update the artist page
Darek Lukaszuk (Dariusz Łukaszuk) - Update the artist page
Peter Lukaszuk (Piotr Łukaszuk) - Update the artist page
Łukasz Milewski (Lukasz Milewski) - Update the artist page
Łukasz Piwowarski (Lukasz Piwowarski) - Update the artist page
Îukasz Adamczyk (Lukasz Adamczyk, Roger/Public Image Limited) - Update the artist page
Łukasz Kałuski (Lukasz Kaluski) - Update the artist page
Márton Imre Gáspár (Gaspar Marton Imre; Reynolds) - Update the artist page
Quake (clickBOOM/PXL) - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 1998
László Török (Laszlo Torok) - Update the artist page
Sipos Zsolt (Zsolt Sipos) - Update the artist page
Buda Marković (Markovic Buda) - Update the artist page
Filip Filipović (Filipovic Filip) - Update the artist page
Sava Terzić (Terzic Sava) - Update the artist page
Güvenç Kaplan (Guvenc Kaplan) - Update the artist page
Çağhan Demirci (Caghan Demirci) - Update the artist page
Sigbjørn Vagenes (Sigbjorn Vagenes) - Update the artist page
Sigbjørn Skjæret (Sigbjorn Skjæret) - Update the artist page
Gunshoot - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Gunshoot - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Gunshoot - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Gunshoot - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Gunshoot - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Captain Planet And The Planeteers - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Captain Planet And The Planeteers - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Captain Planet And The Planeteers - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Captain Planet And The Planeteers - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Captain Planet And The Planeteers - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Mark Design - Create one new artist page
Aran Phelan - Create one new artist page
David Amor - Create one new artist page
Lee Singleton - Create one new artist page
Premier Picks - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
SpinWorld - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Desert Strike: Return To The Gulf - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Burning Rubber (Enhanced 2MB OCS/ECS Edition) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS, Enhanced OCS/ECS (2MB Chip/Fastram) - 1993
Burning Rubber (Standard Edition) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Jungle Strike (Standard Edition) - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Jungle Strike (Standard Edition) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Captain Planet And The Planeteers - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Unreal - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Unreal - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
SpinWorld - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
LogicForce - Update the artist page
LogicForce - Update the developer page
SpinWorld - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
SpinWorld - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
SpinWorld - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Powerstyx - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Super Skidmarks - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Skidmarks - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1993
Avalanche: The Struggle For Italy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Steve P. Thomas - Update the artist page
Avalanche: The Struggle For Italy - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
M. Oakley - Create one new artist page
Steve P. Thomas - Create one new artist page
Avalanche: The Struggle For Italy - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Avalanche: The Struggle For Italy - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Avalanche: The Struggle For Italy - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Terminator 2: The Arcade Game / T2: The Arcade Game - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Amiga Encounter / Encounter - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Werner Flaschbier / Flaschbier - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Dynamo / Captain Dynamo - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Will Harvey's Zany Golf / Zany Golf - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Dracula / Bram Stoker's Dracula - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Dracula / Bram Stoker's Dracula - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Electronic Pool / Pool (Microdeal) - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Powerstyx - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Powerstyx - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Games, The: Winter Edition - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Winter Edition - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Summer Edition / Go For Gold - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Summer Edition / Go For Gold - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
California Games - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
California Games - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Impossible Mission II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Impossible Mission II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Øistein Eide (Oistein Eide, Superted/Maniacs of Noise, Boom Jinx) - Update the artist page
Kid Gloves - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Kid Gloves - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Kid Gloves - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Kid Gloves - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Kid Gloves - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Johannes Bjerregård (Johannes Bjerregaard/Maniacs of Noise, Jozz/UPF) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Johannes Bjerregård (Johannes Bjerregaard/Maniacs of Noise, Jozz/UPF) - Update the artist page
Flimbo's Quest - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Flimbo's Quest - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Flimbo's Quest - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Flimbo's Quest - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Flimbo's Quest - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Flimbo's Quest - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Reyn Ouwehand (Reyn Ouwehand/Maniacs of Noise, MacMagic/TRC) - Update the artist page
Charles Deenen (Charles Deenen/Maniacs of Noise) - Update the artist page
Jeroen Tel (Jeroen Tel/Maniacs of Noise^Oxyron) - Update the artist page
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 144 will be released on the 5th May.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 18.04.2020 - 11:21 by AndreasM
Back to previous page