The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
modexplorer.i386-aros.lha - audio/play - 3 - 10 MB - 13.04.2020 - Streaming mod file from Internet with more feature
hwp_xmp.i386-aros.lha - development/library - 1.0 - 2 MB - 13.04.2020 - Play many module formats with Hollywood
atomicbomberman.i386-aros.zip - game/action - 2.3 - 2 MB - 13.04.2020 - Atomic Bomberman Fan Rewrite
etracer.i386-aros.zip - game/sport - 0.35 - 10 MB - 13.04.2020 - OpenGL 3D arctic racing, help Tux get herring.
gocr_0.49.i386-aros.tgz - graphics/convert - 0.49 - 275 KB - 13.04.2020 - optical character recognition program (fixed)
uhctools.i386-aros.lha - utility - 1.5 - 39 KB - 13.04.2020 - UHC Tools installer
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 18.04.2020 - 11:21 by AndreasM
