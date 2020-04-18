 

 

 

Anonymous




Register
Login
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere

Amiga Future

Info
Magazines
Article Database
Merchandising
Shop
Downloads

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 144 will be released on the 5th May.

The Amiga Future 144 will be released on the 5th May.
The Amiga Future 144 will be released on the 5th May.

The Amiga Future 144 will be released on the 5th May.
More informations

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube

Advertisement

Amazon

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
Amiga Portal
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page

Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive

Published 18.04.2020 - 11:21 by AndreasM

The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .

Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.

Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.

The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:

modexplorer.i386-aros.lha - audio/play - 3 - 10 MB - 13.04.2020 - Streaming mod file from Internet with more feature
hwp_xmp.i386-aros.lha - development/library - 1.0 - 2 MB - 13.04.2020 - Play many module formats with Hollywood
atomicbomberman.i386-aros.zip - game/action - 2.3 - 2 MB - 13.04.2020 - Atomic Bomberman Fan Rewrite
etracer.i386-aros.zip - game/sport - 0.35 - 10 MB - 13.04.2020 - OpenGL 3D arctic racing, help Tux get herring.
gocr_0.49.i386-aros.tgz - graphics/convert - 0.49 - 275 KB - 13.04.2020 - optical character recognition program (fixed)
uhctools.i386-aros.lha - utility - 1.5 - 39 KB - 13.04.2020 - UHC Tools installer
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page