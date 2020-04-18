Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
happybat.lha - 1.1 - game/jump - 86K - A flappy bird clone for AGA machines - (readme)
OS4Emu.lha - 2.0 - misc/emu - 199K - OS4 API wrapper, fixed install - (readme)
reformat.lha - 1.0 - text/misc - 17K - adjust text file line width to 78 chars - (readme)
WarpPNGdt.lha - 45.22 - util/dtype - 180K - PNG image datatype V45.22 - (readme)
whatmask.lha - 1.2 - comm/net - 143K - Subnet mask notation conversion tool - (readme)
AFSwitch.lha - 1.5 - util/cli - 2K - AFS - switch for audio filter/power LED - (readme)
An-So-Lan.lha - 1.2B-3 - mods/xm - 3.4M - New mod by Pseudaxos - (readme)
Calculator_For_ADE.zip - 1.00.00 - misc/math - 11K - Scientific Calculator for ADE - (readme)
IconLib_46.4.lha - 46.4.530 - util/libs - 984K - free icon.library in optimized ASM code - (readme)
IndivisionAGAVampirePch.lha - 1.0 - driver/moni - 1K - Patch Indivision AGA software for Vampire - (readme)
InstallerLG.i386-aros.lha - 0.1.0-alpha... - util/sys - 111K - Commodore Installer replacement - (readme)
InstallerLG.ppc-morphos.lha - 0.1.0-alpha... - util/sys - 144K - Commodore Installer replacement - (readme)
pt23d-helpfix.zip - - mus/edit - 23K - Fixed help file for ProTracker 2.3d - (readme)
Reindeer.lha - - mods/8voic - 696K - 5ch Guitar Slinger Ballad by HKvalhe - (readme)
DMS2HDItaCat.lha - 1.2 - util/arc - 9K - Italian catalog for DMS2HD v1.6 - (readme)
IcarosManual_2_2_8.pdf - 2.2.8 - docs/misc - 27M - Icaros Desktop Manual - (readme)
InBootItaCat.lha - 1.0 - disk/misc - 10K - Italian catalog for InBoot v1.7 - (readme)
IntuitiveDMSItaCat.lha - 16.3 - util/pack - 20K - Italian catalog for IntuitiveDMS 1.6 - (readme)
SensorsList.lha - 1.6 - util/cli - 7K - List of all sensors in your computer - (readme)
RADManagerItaCat.lha - 1.0 - disk/misc - 11K - Italian catalog for RADManager v1.0 - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 26.41 - misc/emu - 4.4M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
vbcc_bin_amigaos68k.lha - 0.9g - dev/c - 2.1M - Optimizing ISO C compiler, M68k/AmigaOS - (readme)
vbcc_target_ppc-morphos.lha - 0.9g - dev/c - 928K - ISO C compiler, MorphOS Target - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 26.41 - misc/emu - 4.8M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 26.41 - misc/emu - 4.7M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
NoiseConverterItaCat.lha - 1.0 - mus/misc - 21K - Italian catalog for NoiseConverter v1.53 - (readme)
VieIII.lha - - game/misc - 75K - A GUI Game of Life - (readme)
Frontiera.lha - 0.13 - game/strat - 676K - Frontier alike game WIP for italians - (readme)
SmartClipboard_sbar.lha - 1.1 - util/app - 91K - Define actions to act on clipboard write - (readme)
BootPicture.lha - 1.9 - util/boot - 87K - Shows pictures, plays sound during boot - (readme)
FileIDItaCat.lha - 1.1 - util/libs - 36K - Italian catalog for FileID.library v8.0 - (readme)
libeditline.lha - 1.17.1 - dev/lib - 372K - command line input and editing library - (readme)
Morpheus_1.70.lha - 1.70 - text/dtp - 2.5M - Word processor - (readme)
RSE-UTS.lha - 1.5 - util/cli - 419K - Package of tracker tools and sources - (readme)
SamplesCreator.lha - 2.4 - mus/edit - 38K - Samples creation and saving - (readme)
SamplesCreatorDemos.lha - twentysecon... - mods/smpl - 168K - Some samples created by SamplesCreator - (readme)
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 18.04.2020 - 11:20 by AndreasM
