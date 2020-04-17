Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): (current shown in german): Back to previous page Search

WBDock 1.9 and WBDock 2 2.233 veröffentlicht Published 17.04.2020 - 15:56 by AndreasM



WBDock ist eine einfache Dock-Leiste für WB 1.3.

Unterstützt jetzt startmenüähnliche Subdocks.



WBDock 2 ist eine erweiterte Version für WB 3.1 und höher.



- vollständig konfigurierbar

- verschiedene Stile

- unterstützt externe Dock-Apps



http://thomas-rapp.homepage.t-online.de ... bdock.html WBDock in Version 1.9 und WBDock 2 in Version 2.233 veröffentlicht.WBDock ist eine einfache Dock-Leiste für WB 1.3.Unterstützt jetzt startmenüähnliche Subdocks.WBDock 2 ist eine erweiterte Version für WB 3.1 und höher.- vollständig konfigurierbar- verschiedene Stile- unterstützt externe Dock-Apps

Back to previous page

