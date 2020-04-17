WBDock in Version 1.9 und WBDock 2 in Version 2.233 veröffentlicht.
WBDock ist eine einfache Dock-Leiste für WB 1.3.
Unterstützt jetzt startmenüähnliche Subdocks.
WBDock 2 ist eine erweiterte Version für WB 3.1 und höher.
- vollständig konfigurierbar
- verschiedene Stile
- unterstützt externe Dock-Apps
http://thomas-rapp.homepage.t-online.de ... bdock.html
WBDock 1.9 and WBDock 2 2.233 veröffentlicht
Published 17.04.2020 - 15:56
