WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online

Published 11.04.2020 - 15:04 by AndreasM

WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.

Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.

Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.

Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:

Heimdall - [improved] - (Core Design) supports another version, protection removed, fixed music & sound for fast CPUs - Info
Castle Warrior - [improved] - (Delphine Software) quitkey for 68000, 68020 restriction removed, trainer added - Info
Aquatic Games - [improved] - (Millennium) quitkey for 68000, less chip memory used, new imager - Info
Tower Of Souls / Der Seelenturm - [improved] - (Black Legend) supports another version, access fault fixed, game speed regulation added, improved savegame support, cpu-dependent loop fixed, self-modifying code fixed - Info
Oscar - [improved] - (Flair Software) support for OCS version added, fixes main sprite glitch fixed - Info
Vac-Suit Jack (Demo) - [new] - (Mutation Software) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Valhalla - Before The War - [improved] - (Vulcan) supports another version - Info
Curse of Ra - [updated] - (Rainbow Arts) install script fixed - Info
Flight Of The Amazon Queen - [improved] - (Renegade) reduced chip memory usage - Info
Curse of Ra - [updated] - (Rainbow Arts) removed debug mode, uses less chip memory - Info
Dance War - [new] - (Humans) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Formula 1 3D - [new] - (Simulmondo) done by StingRay - Info
I Play 3D Soccer - [new] - (Simulmondo) done by StingRay - Info
Spirilon - [new] - (Zephyr Studio) done by StingRay - Info
Oscar - [improved] - (Flair Software) option added to jump with blue/second button, trainers added - Info
Final Fight - [improved] - (Capcom) added quitkey for 68000 machines - Info
4D Sports Boxing - [updated] - (Mindscape) reenabled fast memory - Info
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page