Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
aacplusenc.lha - audio/convert - 0.17.5 - 858 KB - 08.04.2020 - Encode AAC+ (AACPlus) music with source
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 26.33 - 5 MB - 05.04.2020 - Signetics-based machines emulator
asciimandelbrot.lha - graphics/misc - 2.2 - 187 KB - 09.04.2020 - Bench a Mandelbrot set in a console w/o Altivec
flashmandelng.lha - graphics/misc - 2.5 - 13 MB - 07.04.2020 - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals for OS4 Amiga
hwp_xmp.lha - library/hollywood - 1.0 - 2 MB - 06.04.2020 - Play many module formats with Hollywood
rnoxfer.lha - network/ftp - 1.0 - 3 MB - 04.04.2020 - Graphical FTP/FTPS client
setcmd.lha - utility/shell - 1.1.0 - 292 KB - 07.04.2020 - Easily switch between versions of software
cpuwatcher.lha - utility/workbench - 0.7 - 27 KB - 10.04.2020 - Measures CPU, free memory and network traffic
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 143 was released on the March 5th.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 11.04.2020 - 15:04 by AndreasM
Back to previous page