Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
BeWorld OpenBor_7142.lha (Emulation) 1 MB / Apr 09 2020
Dino Papararo AsciiMandelbrot_2.2.lha (Graphics/Mathematics) 186 KB / Apr 09 2020
Ilkka Lehtoranta OS4Emu_2.0.lha (Emulation) 199 KB / Apr 09 2020
Pawel Stefanski Paint_0.63.lha (Graphics/Draw) 1 MB / Apr 08 2020
Pawel Stefanski Miliarderzy.lha (Games/Think) 7 MB / Apr 08 2020
DJBase nrg2iso_0.4.lha (Files/Convert) 25 KB / Apr 08 2020
Carsten Siegner MicroExcel_1.10.lha (Office/Spreadsheet) 1 MB / Apr 08 2020
Ernest Unrau ArexxReference_1.32.lha (Documentation/Development) 33 KB / Apr 07 2020
James Jacob, port by Stefan Haubenthal AmiArcadia_26.33.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Apr 07 2020
Itix, BeWorld and BSzili SDL2_Libraries.lha (Development/Library) 1 MB / Apr 06 2020
Kelly Samel mGBA_1.1.lha (Emulation) 1002 KB / Apr 06 2020
Andreas Falkenhahn HWP_XMP_1.0.lha (Development/Hollywood/Plug) 1 MB / Apr 06 2020
MorphOSPDF.pdf (Oldies) 3 MB / Apr 05 2020
Patrik Axelsson & David Eriksson UHCTools_1.5.lha (Misc) 39 KB / Apr 04 2020
Kelly Samel Hu-Go!_1.6b.lha (Emulation) 789 KB / Apr 04 2020
Antoine Dubourg HotBorder_1.6.lha (System/Ambient/Commoditie) 36 KB / Apr 04 2020
BeWorld libmpg123_1.25.13.lha (Development/Library) 927 KB / Apr 04 2020
BeWorld RawGL_0.2.1.lha (Games/Adventure) 787 KB / Apr 04 2020
BeWorld NXEngine-evo_2.6.4.lha (Games/Action) 82 MB / Apr 04 2020
BeWorld Gautlet-II.lha (Games/Action) 3 MB / Apr 04 2020
jPV^RNO RNOXfer_1.0.lha (Network/FTP) 2 MB / Apr 03 2020
BeWorld BermudaSyndrome_0.1.7.lha (Games/Action) 17 MB / Apr 03 2020
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 143 was released on the March 5th.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 11.04.2020 - 15:04 by AndreasM
Back to previous page