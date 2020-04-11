 

 

 

Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 11.04.2020 - 15:04 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image BeWorld Image OpenBor_7142.lha (Emulation) 1 MB / Apr 09 2020
Image Dino Papararo Image AsciiMandelbrot_2.2.lha (Graphics/Mathematics) 186 KB / Apr 09 2020
Image Ilkka Lehtoranta Image OS4Emu_2.0.lha (Emulation) 199 KB / Apr 09 2020
Image Pawel Stefanski Image Paint_0.63.lha (Graphics/Draw) 1 MB / Apr 08 2020
Image Pawel Stefanski Image Miliarderzy.lha (Games/Think) 7 MB / Apr 08 2020
Image DJBase Image nrg2iso_0.4.lha (Files/Convert) 25 KB / Apr 08 2020
Image Carsten Siegner Image MicroExcel_1.10.lha (Office/Spreadsheet) 1 MB / Apr 08 2020
Image Ernest Unrau Image ArexxReference_1.32.lha (Documentation/Development) 33 KB / Apr 07 2020
Image James Jacob, port by Stefan Haubenthal Image AmiArcadia_26.33.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Apr 07 2020
Image Itix, BeWorld and BSzili Image SDL2_Libraries.lha (Development/Library) 1 MB / Apr 06 2020
Image Kelly Samel Image mGBA_1.1.lha (Emulation) 1002 KB / Apr 06 2020
Image Andreas Falkenhahn Image HWP_XMP_1.0.lha (Development/Hollywood/Plug) 1 MB / Apr 06 2020
Image Image Image MorphOSPDF.pdf (Oldies) 3 MB / Apr 05 2020
Image Patrik Axelsson & David Eriksson Image UHCTools_1.5.lha (Misc) 39 KB / Apr 04 2020
Image Kelly Samel Image Hu-Go!_1.6b.lha (Emulation) 789 KB / Apr 04 2020
Image Antoine Dubourg Image HotBorder_1.6.lha (System/Ambient/Commoditie) 36 KB / Apr 04 2020
Image BeWorld Image libmpg123_1.25.13.lha (Development/Library) 927 KB / Apr 04 2020
Image BeWorld Image RawGL_0.2.1.lha (Games/Adventure) 787 KB / Apr 04 2020
Image BeWorld Image NXEngine-evo_2.6.4.lha (Games/Action) 82 MB / Apr 04 2020
Image BeWorld Image Gautlet-II.lha (Games/Action) 3 MB / Apr 04 2020
Image jPV^RNO Image RNOXfer_1.0.lha (Network/FTP) 2 MB / Apr 03 2020
Image BeWorld Image BermudaSyndrome_0.1.7.lha (Games/Action) 17 MB / Apr 03 2020
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

