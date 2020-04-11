 

 

 

Last Magazine

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 11.04.2020 - 15:03 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Artikel: Dreharbeiten zu Crusade PC Games 5/95 - 07.04.2020
Lösung: Dark Forces PC Games 7/95 - 07.04.2020
Gabriel Knight: Die Sünden der Väter PC Games 5/94 - 04.04.2020
Star Trek: 25th Anniversary PC Games 5/94 - 04.04.2020
Microcosm PC Games 5/94 - 04.04.2020
Catch 'em PC Joker 2/93 - 04.04.2020
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York PC Joker 2/93 - 04.04.2020
Iron Soldier 3 Video Games 11/2000 - 04.04.2020
San Francisco Rush 2049 Video Games 11/2000 - 04.04.2020
Pokemon Pinball Video Games 11/2000 - 04.04.2020
Mr. Driller Video Games 11/2000 - 04.04.2020
International Track & Field: Summer Games (GBC) Video Games 11/2000 - 04.04.2020
Carl Lewis Athletics 2000 Video Games 11/2000 - 04.04.2020
International Superstar Soccer 2000 (GBC) Video Games 11/2000 - 04.04.2020
Uno Video Games 11/2000 - 04.04.2020
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

