Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 143 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 143 was released on the March 5th.
The Amiga Future 143 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 143 was released on the March 5th.
More informations

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 11.04.2020 - 15:03 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Kid Gloves - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Kid Gloves - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Kid Gloves - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Kid Gloves - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Kid Gloves - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Johannes Bjerregård (Johannes Bjerregaard/Maniacs of Noise, Jozz/UPF) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Johannes Bjerregård (Johannes Bjerregaard/Maniacs of Noise, Jozz/UPF) - Update the artist page
Flimbo's Quest - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Flimbo's Quest - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Flimbo's Quest - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Flimbo's Quest - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Flimbo's Quest - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Flimbo's Quest - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Reyn Ouwehand (Reyn Ouwehand/Maniacs of Noise, MacMagic/TRC) - Update the artist page
Charles Deenen (Charles Deenen/Maniacs of Noise) - Update the artist page
Jeroen Tel (Jeroen Tel/Maniacs of Noise^Oxyron) - Update the artist page
Cisco Heat / Cisco Heat: All American Police Car Race / Cisco Heat: Die Jagd Der Polizisten ! - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Cisco Heat / Cisco Heat: All American Police Car Race / Cisco Heat: Die Jagd Der Polizisten ! - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Cisco Heat / Cisco Heat: All American Police Car Race / Cisco Heat: Die Jagd Der Polizisten ! - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Games, The: Summer Edition / Go For Gold - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
3D Pool / Maltese Joe's 3D Pool - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Budokan: The Martial Spirit - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Budokan: The Martial Spirit - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Unreal - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Mysterious Worlds - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Onslaught (Hewson) - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Insects In Space - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Øistein Eide (Oistein Eide, Superted/Maniacs of Noise, Boom Jinx) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Øistein Eide (Oistein Eide, Superted/Maniacs of Noise, Boom Jinx) - Update the artist page
Maniacs of Noise - Update the artist page
Wind In The Willows - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Wind In The Willows - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Spell Book 4-9 - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Spell Book 4-9 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Ritter - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Ritter - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Ritter - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Sports Spectacular - Upload 3 Disk scan pictures -
Napoleonics - Upload 1 Disk scan picture -
Rotor - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Rotor - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Rotor - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Rotor - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Microdaft - Create one new publisher page
Rotor - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Kim Christensen (Future Freak/Dexion^Maniacs of Noise) - Update the artist page
Indiana Jones And The Fate Of Atlantis: The Graphic Adventure - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Games, The: Summer Edition / Go For Gold - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Summer Edition / Go For Gold - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Daisy Graffix - Update the artist page
Games, The: Summer Edition / Go For Gold - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Code Monkeys, The - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Code Monkeys, The - Update the developer page
Games, The: Summer Edition / Go For Gold - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Summer Edition / Go For Gold - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Aussie Joker Poker: A Gambling Game Of Skill & Chance / Joker Poker - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Aussie Joker Poker: A Gambling Game Of Skill & Chance / Joker Poker - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Spirilon - Update the game page - AGA
Games, The: Winter Edition - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Winter Edition - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
White Death: Battle For Velikiye Luki, November 1942 / White Death - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
White Death: Battle For Velikiye Luki, November 1942 / White Death - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Budokan: The Martial Spirit - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Budokan: The Martial Spirit - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Budokan: The Martial Spirit - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Games, The: Winter Edition - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Winter Edition - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Budokan: The Martial Spirit - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Immortal, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Immortal, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Populous - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Populous - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Powermonger - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Powermonger - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
688 Attack Sub - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
688 Attack Sub - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
PGA Tour Golf - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
PGA Tour Golf - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
PGA Tour Golf: Tournament Course Disk - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
PGA Tour Golf - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
PGA Tour Golf: Tournament Course Disk - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
PGA Tour Golf: Tournament Course Disk - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
PGA Tour Golf - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
PGA Tour Golf - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
PGA Tour Golf - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Indianapolis 500: The Simulation - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Indianapolis 500: The Simulation - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Budokan: The Martial Spirit - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Budokan: The Martial Spirit - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

