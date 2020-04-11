Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Kid Gloves - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Kid Gloves - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Kid Gloves - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Kid Gloves - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Kid Gloves - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Johannes Bjerregård (Johannes Bjerregaard/Maniacs of Noise, Jozz/UPF) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Johannes Bjerregård (Johannes Bjerregaard/Maniacs of Noise, Jozz/UPF) - Update the artist page
Flimbo's Quest - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Flimbo's Quest - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Flimbo's Quest - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Flimbo's Quest - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Flimbo's Quest - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Flimbo's Quest - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Reyn Ouwehand (Reyn Ouwehand/Maniacs of Noise, MacMagic/TRC) - Update the artist page
Charles Deenen (Charles Deenen/Maniacs of Noise) - Update the artist page
Jeroen Tel (Jeroen Tel/Maniacs of Noise^Oxyron) - Update the artist page
Cisco Heat / Cisco Heat: All American Police Car Race / Cisco Heat: Die Jagd Der Polizisten ! - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Cisco Heat / Cisco Heat: All American Police Car Race / Cisco Heat: Die Jagd Der Polizisten ! - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Cisco Heat / Cisco Heat: All American Police Car Race / Cisco Heat: Die Jagd Der Polizisten ! - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Games, The: Summer Edition / Go For Gold - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
3D Pool / Maltese Joe's 3D Pool - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Budokan: The Martial Spirit - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Budokan: The Martial Spirit - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Unreal - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Mysterious Worlds - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Onslaught (Hewson) - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Insects In Space - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Øistein Eide (Oistein Eide, Superted/Maniacs of Noise, Boom Jinx) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Øistein Eide (Oistein Eide, Superted/Maniacs of Noise, Boom Jinx) - Update the artist page
Maniacs of Noise - Update the artist page
Wind In The Willows - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Wind In The Willows - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Spell Book 4-9 - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Spell Book 4-9 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Ritter - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Ritter - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Ritter - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Sports Spectacular - Upload 3 Disk scan pictures -
Napoleonics - Upload 1 Disk scan picture -
Rotor - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Rotor - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Rotor - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Rotor - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Microdaft - Create one new publisher page
Rotor - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Kim Christensen (Future Freak/Dexion^Maniacs of Noise) - Update the artist page
Indiana Jones And The Fate Of Atlantis: The Graphic Adventure - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Games, The: Summer Edition / Go For Gold - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Summer Edition / Go For Gold - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Daisy Graffix - Update the artist page
Games, The: Summer Edition / Go For Gold - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Code Monkeys, The - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Code Monkeys, The - Update the developer page
Games, The: Summer Edition / Go For Gold - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Summer Edition / Go For Gold - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Aussie Joker Poker: A Gambling Game Of Skill & Chance / Joker Poker - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Aussie Joker Poker: A Gambling Game Of Skill & Chance / Joker Poker - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Spirilon - Update the game page - AGA
Games, The: Winter Edition - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Winter Edition - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
White Death: Battle For Velikiye Luki, November 1942 / White Death - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
White Death: Battle For Velikiye Luki, November 1942 / White Death - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Budokan: The Martial Spirit - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Budokan: The Martial Spirit - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Budokan: The Martial Spirit - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Games, The: Winter Edition - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Winter Edition - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Budokan: The Martial Spirit - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Immortal, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Immortal, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Populous - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Populous - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Powermonger - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Powermonger - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
688 Attack Sub - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
688 Attack Sub - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
PGA Tour Golf - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
PGA Tour Golf - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
PGA Tour Golf: Tournament Course Disk - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
PGA Tour Golf - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
PGA Tour Golf: Tournament Course Disk - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
PGA Tour Golf: Tournament Course Disk - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
PGA Tour Golf - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
PGA Tour Golf - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
PGA Tour Golf - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Indianapolis 500: The Simulation - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Indianapolis 500: The Simulation - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Budokan: The Martial Spirit - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Budokan: The Martial Spirit - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 143 was released on the March 5th.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 11.04.2020 - 15:03 by AndreasM
Back to previous page