The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
bp-manual-dutch.tgz - audio - final - 202 KB - 05.04.2020 - Dutch traduction of B&P's manual
bp-manual-french.tgz - audio - final - 193 KB - 05.04.2020 - French traduction of B&P's manual
bp-manual-ita.tgz - audio - final - 188 KB - 05.04.2020 - Italian traduction of B&P's manual
bp-manual-norw.tgz - audio - final - 174 KB - 05.04.2020 - Norwegian traduction of B&P's manual
bp-manual-spa.tgz - audio - final - 186 KB - 05.04.2020 - Spanish traduction of B&P's manual
ae-manual-dutch.tgz - audio/edit - 4 - 149 KB - 05.04.2020 - Manual of Audio Evolution in Dutch
ae-manual-french.tgz - audio/edit - 4 - 144 KB - 05.04.2020 - Manual of Audio Evolution in French
ae-manual-ita.tgz - audio/edit - 4 - 141 KB - 05.04.2020 - Manual of Audio Evolution
ae-manual-norw.tgz - audio/edit - 4 - 131 KB - 05.04.2020 - Manual of Audio Evolution in Norwegian
ae-manual-spa.tgz - audio/edit - 4 - 140 KB - 05.04.2020 - Manual of Audio Evolution in Spanish
modexplorer.i386-aros.lha - audio/play - 2 - 10 MB - 05.04.2020 - Streaming mod file from aminet, modules.pl, modlan
doom.i386-aros.zip - game/fps - final - 2 MB - 05.04.2020 - historical fps game absoluty shareware
nehahra.i386-aros.tgz - game/fps - final - 142 MB - 05.04.2020 - Quake Mod With Darkplaces Engine
donkeykong.i386-aros.lha - game/platform - 1.0 - 3 MB - 05.04.2020 - is a remake of a LCD game in the Game&Watch
runaway.i386-aros.lha - game/platform - 1.19 - 2 MB - 05.04.2020 - LCD game conversion remake
ttoppler.i386-aros.zip - game/platform - 1.1.6 - 3 MB - 05.04.2020 - Nebulous clone. Jump and run up the towers.
awc.i386-aros.lha - graphics/convert - 4.00 - 2 MB - 05.04.2020 - Easy web tool to convert your old Amiga anim
icons_games_48x48.tgz - graphics/icon - final - 201 KB - 05.04.2020 - a little icons games for boingiconbar
arosminimal2.zip - graphics/theme - 2.0 - 36 KB - 05.04.2020 - Redone version of arosminimal theme
loview.i386-aros.lha - graphics/viewer - 2.91 - 5 MB - 05.04.2020 - LoView - the Easy Viewer and Thumber
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 11.04.2020 - 15:03
