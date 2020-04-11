 

 

 

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet

Published 11.04.2020 - 15:03 by AndreasM

Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.

In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.

Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:

OBSTMUI.lha - 0.9.52 - game/misc - 24K - openBOR GUI (MUI) - (readme)
RNOXfer.lha - 1.0 - comm/tcp - 2.1M - Graphical FTP/FTPS client - (readme)
RNOXfer_68k.lha - 1.0 - comm/tcp - 1.9M - Graphical FTP/FTPS client - (readme)
RNOXfer_OS4.lha - 1.0 - comm/tcp - 2.6M - Graphical FTP/FTPS client - (readme)
AmigaAMP3-68k.lha - 3.27 - mus/play - 382K - MPEG audio player with GUI - (readme)
AmigaAMP3.lha - 3.27 - mus/play - 1.8M - Multi format audio player with GUI - (readme)
AmiSaber.lha - &nbsp; - game/actio - 85M - A clone of 'Beat Saber' for two mice - (readme)
ARexxPortItaCat.lha - 1.0 - dev/misc - 11K - Italian catalog for ARexxPort.library - (readme)
FileIDItaCat.lha - 1.0 - util/cli - 33K - Italian catalog for FileID.library v7.0 - (readme)
Frontiera.lha - 0.12 - game/strat - 517K - Frontier alike game WIP for italians - (readme)
LprItaCat.lha - 1.0 - comm/tcp - 10K - Italian catalog for Lpr.device 44.9 - (readme)
MicroExcel_1.0.lha - 1.0 - biz/spread - 214K - Spreadsheet editor - (readme)
PegaseItaCat.lha - 1.2 - mus/misc - 12K - Italian catalog for Pegase v1.8 - (readme)
RexxTricksItaCat.lha - 38.6 - util/rexx - 16K - Italian catalog for RexxTricks.library - (readme)
UHCTools.lha - 1.5 - util/misc - 39K - UHC Tools installer - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 26.33 - misc/emu - 4.8M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 26.33 - misc/emu - 4.4M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiPCBItaCat.lha - 1.02 - misc/sci - 27K - Italian catalog for AmiPCB v1.07 - (readme)
cAMIra.lha - 0.3.5 - util/misc - 162K - simple webcam software using VHI drivers - (readme)
hugo_mos.lha - 1.6b - misc/emu - 790K - PC-Engine / TurboGrafx 16 emulator - (readme)
HWP_XMP.lha - 1.0 - dev/hwood - 1.6M - Play many module formats with Hollywood - (readme)
mgba_mos.lha - 1.1 - misc/emu - 1.0M - Nintendo GameBoy Advance emulator - (readme)
whdautoload.lha - 1.0 - util/misc - 7K - Automatically launch WHDLoad installs - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 26.33 - misc/emu - 4.7M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha - 2.5 - gfx/fract - 13M - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals rendering - (readme)
MicroExcel_1.10.lha - 1.10 - biz/spread - 1.2M - Spreadsheet editor + source - (readme)
redpillgamecreator.lha - 0.7.12 - dev/misc - 1.8M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
setcmd.lha - 1.1.0 - util/shell - 292K - Switch between versions of software - (readme)
AsciiMandelbrot.lha - 2.2 - gfx/fract - 187K - Draw a Mandelbrot set in console - (readme)
happybat.lha - 1.1 - game/jump - 86K - A flappy bird clone for AGA machines - (readme)
OS4Emu.lha - 2.0 - misc/emu - 199K - OS4 API wrapper, fixed install - (readme)
reformat.lha - 1.0 - text/misc - 17K - adjust text file line width to 78 chars - (readme)
WarpPNGdt.lha - 45.22 - util/dtype - 180K - PNG image datatype V45.22 - (readme)
whatmask.lha - 1.2 - comm/net - 143K - Subnet mask notation conversion tool - (readme)
Back to previous page