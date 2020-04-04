 

 

 

WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online

Published 04.04.2020 - 11:12 by AndreasM

WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.

Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.

Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.

Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:

Final Fight - [improved] - (Capcom) added quitkey for 68000 machines - Info
4D Sports Boxing - [updated] - (Mindscape) reenabled fast memory - Info
Lothar Matthäus Super Soccer - [new] - (Krisalis) done by StingRay - Info
Quest For Glory / Hero's Quest - [improved] - (Sierra) added keyboard selection, added text manual - Info
Virocop - [updated] - (Graftgold) reassembled - Info
Syndicate - [improved] - (Bullfrog) improved joypad/mouse detection and fixed an access fault in CD³² version - Info
Midwinter - [improved] - (Rainbird) reduced chip memory requirement, install script updated - Info
Fantastic Dizzy - [improved] - (Codemasters/Purple Haze) fixed trashed screen after save/load, added quitkey for 68000, reduced chip memory requirement, added manual - Info
Bubble Bobble - [improved] - (Firebird) fixed blank display after taking bomb bonus, fixed game speed, fixed fade-in/fade-out speed - Info
Wipe Out - [new] - (Gonzo Games) done by StingRay - Info
Tex - Piombo Caldo - [new] - (Simulmondo) done by CFOU! - Info
Tex 1-12 - [new] - (Simulmondo) done by CFOU! - Info
Simulman 1-11 - [new] - (Simulmondo) done by CFOU! - Info
Conan the Cimmerian - [improved] - (Synergistic/Virgin) save game issue fixed, access fault fixed, quitkey for 68000, new install script - Info
