 

 

 

Anonymous




Register
Login
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere

Amiga Future

Info
Magazines
Article Database
Merchandising
Shop
Downloads

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 143 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 143 was released on the March 5th.
The Amiga Future 143 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 143 was released on the March 5th.
More informations

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube

Advertisement

Amazon

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
Amiga Portal
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page

Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 04.04.2020 - 11:12 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image jPV^RNO Image RNOXfer_1.0.lha (Network/FTP) 2 MB / Apr 03 2020
Image BeWorld Image BermudaSyndrome_0.1.7.lha (Games/Action) 17 MB / Apr 03 2020
Image BeWorld Image libmpg123_1.25.13.lha (Development/Library) 397 KB / Apr 03 2020
Image BeWorld Image SDLPoP_1.20.lha (Games/Adventure) 845 KB / Apr 02 2020
Image Anbjorn Myren Image DonkeyKong_1.0.lha (Games/Misc) 2 MB / Apr 02 2020
Image Anbjorn Myren Image Runaway_1.19.lha (Games/Misc) 2 MB / Apr 02 2020
Image BeWorld Image REminiscence_0.4.6.lha (Games/Adventure) 291 KB / Apr 01 2020
Image BeWorld Image ZGloom_0.2.0.lha (Games/Shoot+3D) 20 MB / Apr 01 2020
Image BeWorld Image Hode_0.2.8.lha (Games/Adventure) 53 MB / Mar 31 2020
Image Carsten Siegner Image Luvre_1.0.lha (Graphics/Show) 155 KB / Mar 31 2020
Image Jens Maus Image AmiSSL_4.5_68k.lha (System/Library/SSL) 5 MB / Mar 29 2020
Image James Jacob, port by Stefan Haubenthal Image ReportPlus_7.71.lha (Misc) 683 KB / Mar 29 2020
Image Carsten Siegner Image Schlagerparty_1.0.lha (Audio/Encoder) 514 KB / Mar 28 2020
Image James Jacob, port by Stefan Haubenthal Image AmiArcadia_26.32.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Mar 27 2020
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page