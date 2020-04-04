Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
jPV^RNO RNOXfer_1.0.lha (Network/FTP) 2 MB / Apr 03 2020
BeWorld BermudaSyndrome_0.1.7.lha (Games/Action) 17 MB / Apr 03 2020
BeWorld libmpg123_1.25.13.lha (Development/Library) 397 KB / Apr 03 2020
BeWorld SDLPoP_1.20.lha (Games/Adventure) 845 KB / Apr 02 2020
Anbjorn Myren DonkeyKong_1.0.lha (Games/Misc) 2 MB / Apr 02 2020
Anbjorn Myren Runaway_1.19.lha (Games/Misc) 2 MB / Apr 02 2020
BeWorld REminiscence_0.4.6.lha (Games/Adventure) 291 KB / Apr 01 2020
BeWorld ZGloom_0.2.0.lha (Games/Shoot+3D) 20 MB / Apr 01 2020
BeWorld Hode_0.2.8.lha (Games/Adventure) 53 MB / Mar 31 2020
Carsten Siegner Luvre_1.0.lha (Graphics/Show) 155 KB / Mar 31 2020
Jens Maus AmiSSL_4.5_68k.lha (System/Library/SSL) 5 MB / Mar 29 2020
James Jacob, port by Stefan Haubenthal ReportPlus_7.71.lha (Misc) 683 KB / Mar 29 2020
Carsten Siegner Schlagerparty_1.0.lha (Audio/Encoder) 514 KB / Mar 28 2020
James Jacob, port by Stefan Haubenthal AmiArcadia_26.32.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Mar 27 2020
