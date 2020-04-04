Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Werbung: Crusade - 02.04.2020
Crusade Power Play 10/95 - 02.04.2020
Johnny Mnemonic Power Play 10/95 - 02.04.2020
Kingpin: Arcade Sports Bowling Power Play 10/95 - 02.04.2020
Mirage Power Play 10/95 - 02.04.2020
New Horizons Power Play 10/95 - 02.04.2020
Screamball Power Play 10/95 - 02.04.2020
Vortex, The: Quantum Gate II Power Play 10/95 - 02.04.2020
Air Havoc Controller Power Play 10/95 - 02.04.2020
Apache Longbow Power Play 10/95 - 02.04.2020
Last Bounty Hunter, The Power Play 10/95 - 02.04.2020
Journeyman Project 2, The: Buried in Time Power Play 10/95 - 02.04.2020
Cyberbykes Power Play 10/95 - 02.04.2020
Q-Pop Power Play 10/95 - 02.04.2020
Doom 64 Mega Fun 6/97 - 30.03.2020
Rise of the Triad: Dark War PC Games 3/95 - 30.03.2020
Star Wars - Tie Fighter: Defender of the Empire PC Games 3/95 - 30.03.2020
Microprose Limited Edition: Civilization + Colonization PC Games 3/95 - 30.03.2020
Combat Classics 3 PC Games 3/95 - 30.03.2020
Ishar 3: The Seven Gates of Infinity PC Games 3/95 - 30.03.2020
Ravenloft: Der Fluch des Grafen PC Games 3/95 - 30.03.2020
Robinson's Requiem PC Games 3/95 - 30.03.2020
B.A.T. II PC Games 3/95 - 30.03.2020
UFO & Master of Orion PC Games 3/95 - 30.03.2020
Marvel Super Heroes in War of the Gems Mega Fun 4/97 - 30.03.2020
Earthworm Jim 2 Mega Fun 4/97 - 30.03.2020
Arcade's Greatest Hits: The Atari Collection 1 Mega Fun 4/97 - 30.03.2020
NHL Open Ice: 2 on 2 Challenge Mega Fun 4/97 - 30.03.2020
Cover: Asgard - 28.03.2020
Cover: Konflikte - 28.03.2020
Cover: Suicide Voyage - 28.03.2020
Cover: William Wobbler - 28.03.2020
Hebereke's Popoitto Video Games 12/94 - 28.03.2020
Dynamite Headdy Video Games 12/94 - 28.03.2020
Ernie Els Golf Video Games 12/94 - 28.03.2020
Tarzan: Lord of the Jungle Video Games 12/94 - 28.03.2020
Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf Video Games 1/95 - 28.03.2020
Sonic the Hedgehog: Triple Trouble Video Games 1/95 - 28.03.2020
Asterix and the Great Rescue Video Games 1/95 - 28.03.2020
Daffy Duck in Hollywood Video Games 1/95 - 28.03.2020
Full Throttle Video Games 1/95 - 28.03.2020
Biker Mice from Mars Video Games 1/95 - 28.03.2020
WildSnake Video Games 1/95 - 28.03.2020
Super Final Match Tennis Video Games 1/95 - 28.03.2020
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 04.04.2020 - 11:12 by AndreasM
