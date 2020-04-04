 

 

 

The Amiga Future 143 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 143 was released on the March 5th.
The Amiga Future 143 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 143 was released on the March 5th.
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 04.04.2020 - 11:12 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Werbung: Crusade - 02.04.2020
Crusade Power Play 10/95 - 02.04.2020
Johnny Mnemonic Power Play 10/95 - 02.04.2020
Kingpin: Arcade Sports Bowling Power Play 10/95 - 02.04.2020
Mirage Power Play 10/95 - 02.04.2020
New Horizons Power Play 10/95 - 02.04.2020
Screamball Power Play 10/95 - 02.04.2020
Vortex, The: Quantum Gate II Power Play 10/95 - 02.04.2020
Air Havoc Controller Power Play 10/95 - 02.04.2020
Apache Longbow Power Play 10/95 - 02.04.2020
Last Bounty Hunter, The Power Play 10/95 - 02.04.2020
Journeyman Project 2, The: Buried in Time Power Play 10/95 - 02.04.2020
Cyberbykes Power Play 10/95 - 02.04.2020
Q-Pop Power Play 10/95 - 02.04.2020
Doom 64 Mega Fun 6/97 - 30.03.2020
Rise of the Triad: Dark War PC Games 3/95 - 30.03.2020
Star Wars - Tie Fighter: Defender of the Empire PC Games 3/95 - 30.03.2020
Microprose Limited Edition: Civilization + Colonization PC Games 3/95 - 30.03.2020
Combat Classics 3 PC Games 3/95 - 30.03.2020
Ishar 3: The Seven Gates of Infinity PC Games 3/95 - 30.03.2020
Ravenloft: Der Fluch des Grafen PC Games 3/95 - 30.03.2020
Robinson's Requiem PC Games 3/95 - 30.03.2020
B.A.T. II PC Games 3/95 - 30.03.2020
UFO & Master of Orion PC Games 3/95 - 30.03.2020
Marvel Super Heroes in War of the Gems Mega Fun 4/97 - 30.03.2020
Earthworm Jim 2 Mega Fun 4/97 - 30.03.2020
Arcade's Greatest Hits: The Atari Collection 1 Mega Fun 4/97 - 30.03.2020
NHL Open Ice: 2 on 2 Challenge Mega Fun 4/97 - 30.03.2020
Cover: Asgard - 28.03.2020
Cover: Konflikte - 28.03.2020
Cover: Suicide Voyage - 28.03.2020
Cover: William Wobbler - 28.03.2020
Hebereke's Popoitto Video Games 12/94 - 28.03.2020
Dynamite Headdy Video Games 12/94 - 28.03.2020
Ernie Els Golf Video Games 12/94 - 28.03.2020
Tarzan: Lord of the Jungle Video Games 12/94 - 28.03.2020
Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf Video Games 1/95 - 28.03.2020
Sonic the Hedgehog: Triple Trouble Video Games 1/95 - 28.03.2020
Asterix and the Great Rescue Video Games 1/95 - 28.03.2020
Daffy Duck in Hollywood Video Games 1/95 - 28.03.2020
Full Throttle Video Games 1/95 - 28.03.2020
Biker Mice from Mars Video Games 1/95 - 28.03.2020
WildSnake Video Games 1/95 - 28.03.2020
Super Final Match Tennis Video Games 1/95 - 28.03.2020
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page