Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 143 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 143 was released on the March 5th.

More informations

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Neue HOL Uploads

Published 04.04.2020 - 11:12 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Budokan: The Martial Spirit - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Games, The: Winter Edition - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Winter Edition - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Budokan: The Martial Spirit - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Budokan: The Martial Spirit - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Immortal, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Immortal, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Populous - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Populous - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Powermonger - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Powermonger - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
688 Attack Sub - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
688 Attack Sub - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
PGA Tour Golf - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
PGA Tour Golf - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
PGA Tour Golf: Tournament Course Disk - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
PGA Tour Golf - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
PGA Tour Golf: Tournament Course Disk - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
PGA Tour Golf: Tournament Course Disk - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
PGA Tour Golf - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
PGA Tour Golf - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
PGA Tour Golf - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Indianapolis 500: The Simulation - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Indianapolis 500: The Simulation - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Budokan: The Martial Spirit - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Budokan: The Martial Spirit - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Budokan: The Martial Spirit - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Budokan: The Martial Spirit - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Sefen Hsu - Create one new artist page
Rick Tiberi - Create one new artist page
MicroLeague Baseball: The Manager's Challenge - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Games, The: Winter Edition - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Winter Edition - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Winter Edition - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Winter Edition - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Winter Edition - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Winter Edition - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
California Games - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Sargon III - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Joseph Katz - Create one new artist page
Mark Barton - Create one new artist page
Kathe Spracklen (Kathleen Spracklen) - Create one new artist page
Danny Spracklen - Create one new artist page
Sargon III - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Sargon III - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Detector - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Detector - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Tom Landry Strategy Football Deluxe Edition - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Operation Com-Bat - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Operation Combat II: By Land, Sea & Air - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Tom Landry Strategy Football - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Operation Com-Bat - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Magic Worlds / Fantasy Collection - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
ASM Fantasy Hit Collection - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Battlehawks 1942 - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
F-19 Stealth Fighter - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
ASM Fantasy Hit Collection - Upload 4 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
ASM Fantasy Hit Collection - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Krymini - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Scenery Disk 9 (Flight Simulator II & Jet) - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Börsenfieber - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Börsenfieber - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Grail, The - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Grail, The - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Grail, The - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Operation Com-Bat - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Operation Com-Bat - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Sargon III - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Sargon III - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Wall$treet - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
F-19 Stealth Fighter - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Detector - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Detector - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Detector - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Deadline (Infocom) - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1986
Deadline (Infocom) - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1986
Battlehawks 1942 - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Battlehawks 1942 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Danger Freak - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Danger Freak - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Strip Poker II Data Disk III: Gina & Holly - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
ASM Fantasy Hit Collection - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Storm Master - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Dragons Breath - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Crystals Of Arborea - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
ASM Fantasy Hit Collection - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Monkey Business - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1985
IK+ - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Martial Morphers - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1998
Navy SEALS - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Air Warrior - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1990
Project-X - Remove the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1992
Shadow Of The Beast - Update the cheatcode - OCS - 1989
Air Warrior - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1990
Air Warrior - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1990
David Albrecht (Dave Albrecht) - Update the artist page
Kelton Flinn - Create one new artist page
Colorado - Update the game page - OCS - 1990
Colorado - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1990
Sherman-M4 - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Sherman-M4 - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Maya / Fetiche Maya, Le - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Down At The Trolls / Realm Of The Trolls - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Action Fighter - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Vroom - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Jack Nicklaus Greatest 18 Holes Of Major Championship Golf - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Jack Nicklaus - Create one new artist page
Brian Lara's Cricket - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Brian Lara's Cricket 96 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
VideoKid - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Navy SEALS - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Navy SEALS - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
VideoKid - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
VideoKid - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
VideoKid - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
VideoKid - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
VideoKid - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
My Paint v1.0 - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
My Paint v2.0 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
My Paint Coloring Disk #1: Alphabet - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Boot, Das: German U-Boat Simulation / Boot, Das - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Alien Drug Lords: The Chyropian Connection - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Back to previous page