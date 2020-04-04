Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Budokan: The Martial Spirit - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Games, The: Winter Edition - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Winter Edition - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Budokan: The Martial Spirit - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Budokan: The Martial Spirit - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Immortal, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Immortal, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Populous - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Populous - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Powermonger - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Powermonger - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
688 Attack Sub - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
688 Attack Sub - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
PGA Tour Golf - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
PGA Tour Golf - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
PGA Tour Golf: Tournament Course Disk - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
PGA Tour Golf - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
PGA Tour Golf: Tournament Course Disk - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
PGA Tour Golf: Tournament Course Disk - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
PGA Tour Golf - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
PGA Tour Golf - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
PGA Tour Golf - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Indianapolis 500: The Simulation - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Indianapolis 500: The Simulation - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Budokan: The Martial Spirit - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Budokan: The Martial Spirit - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Budokan: The Martial Spirit - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Budokan: The Martial Spirit - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Sefen Hsu - Create one new artist page
Rick Tiberi - Create one new artist page
MicroLeague Baseball: The Manager's Challenge - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Games, The: Winter Edition - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Winter Edition - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Winter Edition - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Winter Edition - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Winter Edition - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Winter Edition - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
California Games - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Sargon III - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Joseph Katz - Create one new artist page
Mark Barton - Create one new artist page
Kathe Spracklen (Kathleen Spracklen) - Create one new artist page
Danny Spracklen - Create one new artist page
Sargon III - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Sargon III - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Detector - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Detector - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Tom Landry Strategy Football Deluxe Edition - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Operation Com-Bat - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Operation Combat II: By Land, Sea & Air - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Tom Landry Strategy Football - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Operation Com-Bat - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Magic Worlds / Fantasy Collection - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
ASM Fantasy Hit Collection - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Battlehawks 1942 - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
F-19 Stealth Fighter - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
ASM Fantasy Hit Collection - Upload 4 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
ASM Fantasy Hit Collection - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Krymini - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Scenery Disk 9 (Flight Simulator II & Jet) - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Börsenfieber - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Börsenfieber - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Grail, The - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Grail, The - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Grail, The - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Operation Com-Bat - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Operation Com-Bat - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Sargon III - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Sargon III - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Wall$treet - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
F-19 Stealth Fighter - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Detector - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Detector - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Detector - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Deadline (Infocom) - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1986
Deadline (Infocom) - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1986
Battlehawks 1942 - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Battlehawks 1942 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Danger Freak - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Danger Freak - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Strip Poker II Data Disk III: Gina & Holly - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
ASM Fantasy Hit Collection - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Storm Master - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Dragons Breath - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Crystals Of Arborea - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
ASM Fantasy Hit Collection - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Monkey Business - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1985
IK+ - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Martial Morphers - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1998
Navy SEALS - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Air Warrior - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1990
Project-X - Remove the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1992
Shadow Of The Beast - Update the cheatcode - OCS - 1989
Air Warrior - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1990
Air Warrior - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1990
David Albrecht (Dave Albrecht) - Update the artist page
Kelton Flinn - Create one new artist page
Colorado - Update the game page - OCS - 1990
Colorado - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1990
Sherman-M4 - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Sherman-M4 - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Maya / Fetiche Maya, Le - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Down At The Trolls / Realm Of The Trolls - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Action Fighter - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Vroom - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Jack Nicklaus Greatest 18 Holes Of Major Championship Golf - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Jack Nicklaus - Create one new artist page
Brian Lara's Cricket - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Brian Lara's Cricket 96 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
VideoKid - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Navy SEALS - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Navy SEALS - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
VideoKid - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
VideoKid - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
VideoKid - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
VideoKid - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
VideoKid - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
My Paint v1.0 - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
My Paint v2.0 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
My Paint Coloring Disk #1: Alphabet - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Boot, Das: German U-Boat Simulation / Boot, Das - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Alien Drug Lords: The Chyropian Connection - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
