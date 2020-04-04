Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 26.32 - misc/emu - 4.8M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
ReportPlus-OS4.lha - 7.71 - util/misc - 726K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ReportPlus.lha - 7.71 - util/misc - 573K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ScoutItaCat.lha - 1.0 - util/moni - 52K - Italian catalog for Scout v3.6 - (readme)
ACentipede.lha - 1.0 - game/wb - 18K - Mini game made in ACE BASIC - (readme)
AExplorer_Update.lha - 8.0.1.0 - comm/net - 103K - Cloanto Amiga Explorer Update - (readme)
AmiKit_XE.png - 11 - pix/wb - 602K - AmiKit XE: Modern Retro Amiga Experience - (readme)
redpillgamecreator.lha - 0.7.11 - dev/misc - 1.8M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
Schlagerparty_1.0.lha - 1.0 - mus/edit - 514K - Mp3 encoder with GUI - (readme)
ZXLive.lha - 0.52 - misc/emu - 110K - ZX-Spectrum 48/128k/Pentagon128 Emulator - (readme)
A3000_PSU_schematic.pdf - - docs/hard - 632K - Schematics for A3000 PSU - (readme)
AmiSSL-4.5.lha - 4.5 - util/libs - 5.9M - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library - (readme)
CoqueAndKieaguaRally.lha - 1.3.0 - game/misc - 1.2M - A racing game for kids - (readme)
Mu68060_Ex.lha - 46.5 - util/sys - 33K - MuLib aware experimental 68060 library - (readme)
NetworkSnooperItaCat.lha - 1.0 - comm/tcp - 14K - Italian catalog for NetworkSnoop v0.1 - (readme)
ReportPlusMOS.lha - 7.71 - util/misc - 684K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
SCARTRGBcable.jpg - - docs/hard - 26K - Amiga to scart cable schematics - (readme)
ALife.lha - 1.0 - game/wb - 22K - GOAL - Game Of Artificial Life - (readme)
DonkeyKong_AROSx86.lha - 1.0 - game/wb - 2.7M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
DonkeyKong_MOS.lha - 1.0 - game/wb - 2.6M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
DonkeyKong_OS3.lha - 1.0 - game/wb - 2.6M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
DonkeyKong_OS4.lha - 1.0 - game/wb - 3.0M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
DonkeyKong_WOS.lha - 1.0 - game/wb - 2.9M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
Id3tagLibGUIItaCat.lha - 3.2 - mus/edit - 20K - Italian catalog for Id3tagLibGUI v3.3 - (readme)
Luvre_1.0.lha - 1.0 - gfx/show - 155K - Picture viewer + Source - (readme)
Runaway_AROSx86.lha - 1.19 - game/wb - 2.3M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
Runaway_MOS.lha - 1.19 - game/wb - 2.2M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
Runaway_OS3.lha - 1.19 - game/wb - 4.1M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
Runaway_OS4.lha - 1.19 - game/wb - 2.6M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
Runaway_WOS.lha - 1.19 - game/wb - 2.5M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
ScreenTime.lha - 1.2.2 - util/time - 52K - Screen clock, configurable with locale - (readme)
TheCrypt02.zip - - mags/crypt - 1.8M - Issue 02 of "The Crypt" magazine - (readme)
TheCrypt03.zip - - mags/crypt - 2.3M - Issue 03 of "The Crypt" magazine - (readme)
TheCrypt05.zip - - mags/crypt - 1.8M - Issue 05 of "The Crypt" magazine - (readme)
TheCrypt06.zip - - mags/crypt - 2.1M - Issue 06 of "The Crypt" magazine - (readme)
TheCrypt07.zip - - mags/crypt - 2.2M - Issue 07 of "The Crypt" magazine - (readme)
TheCrypt08.zip - - mags/crypt - 2.4M - Issue 08 of "The Crypt" magazine - (readme)
TheCrypt09.zip - - mags/crypt - 1.8M - Issue 09 of "The Crypt" magazine - (readme)
TheCrypt10.zip - - mags/crypt - 1.6M - Issue 10 of "The Crypt" magazine - (readme)
TheCrypt11.zip - - mags/crypt - 2.0M - Issue 11 of "The Crypt" magazine - (readme)
TheCrypt12.zip - - mags/crypt - 1.8M - Issue 12 of "The Crypt" magazine - (readme)
TTEngineItaCat.lha - 1.0 - util/libs - 11K - Italian catalog for TTEngine v7.2 - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 143 was released on the March 5th.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 04.04.2020 - 11:12 by AndreasM
Back to previous page