Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 143 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 143 was released on the March 5th.

More informations

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online

Published 28.03.2020 - 08:48 by AndreasM

WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.

Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.

Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.

Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:

L'Uomo Ragno - [new] - (Simulmondo) done by CFOU! - Info
Roger Rabbit In Hare Raising Havoc - [new] - (Infogrames/Disney) done by CFOU! - Info
Harrier Combat Simulator - [improved] - (Mindscape) support for Strike Force Harrier added - Info
Plan 9 From Outer Space - [improved] - (Gremlin Graphics) music bugs fixed, imager corrected for NTSC release, quitkey for 68000 added - Info
Liverpool - [new] - The Computer Game</a> - (Grandslam) done by StingRay - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/Liverpool.html]Info
Super Space Invaders - [improved] - (Taito/Domark) supports more versions, trainer added, skip introduction added - Info
4D Sports Boxing - [improved] - (Mindscape) really fixed music by waiting after dma sound stop - Info
The Cartoons - [improved] - (Loriciel) highscore not saved if trainer used, new install script - Info
Spaceball / Starball - [improved] - (Rainbow Arts) supports another version, removed SMC, new install script - Info
Orbital Destroyer - [improved] - (Trojan) fixed crash on mouse use, quitkey for 68000 - Info
Murders in Space - [fixed] - (Infogrames) address error on 68000 removed - Info
Aliex - [improved] - (Trojan) supports another version, quitkey for 68000 - Info
Kick Off 3 - [improved] - (Anco) support for AGA version added, install script updated to support save disk too - Info
Paperboy - [improved] - (Atari) support for another version added - Info
Marble Madness - [improved] - (Atari/Electronic Arts) fixed a crash - Info - Image
Indiana Jones & The Last Crusade - [improved] - (Lucasfilm Games) fixed freezes and wrongly playing music, install script updated - Info
Carthage - [improved] - (Psygnosis) button wait added, new install script - Info
Colorado - [improved] - (Silmarils) supports another version, better AGA support, quitkey for 68000 - Info
Calephar - [improved] - (Future) uses less chip memory, new install script - Info - Image
Builderland - [improved] - The Story Of Melba</a> - (Loriciel) uses less chip memory, quitkey for 68000 - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/BuilderLand.html]Info
Battle Storm - [updated] - (Titus) address error fixed, uses less memory, quitkey for 68000 - Info
AndreasM
andreas@amigafuture.de

