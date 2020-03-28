WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
L'Uomo Ragno - [new] - (Simulmondo) done by CFOU! - Info
Roger Rabbit In Hare Raising Havoc - [new] - (Infogrames/Disney) done by CFOU! - Info
Harrier Combat Simulator - [improved] - (Mindscape) support for Strike Force Harrier added - Info
Plan 9 From Outer Space - [improved] - (Gremlin Graphics) music bugs fixed, imager corrected for NTSC release, quitkey for 68000 added - Info
Liverpool - [new] - The Computer Game</a> - (Grandslam) done by StingRay - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/Liverpool.html]Info
Super Space Invaders - [improved] - (Taito/Domark) supports more versions, trainer added, skip introduction added - Info
4D Sports Boxing - [improved] - (Mindscape) really fixed music by waiting after dma sound stop - Info
The Cartoons - [improved] - (Loriciel) highscore not saved if trainer used, new install script - Info
Spaceball / Starball - [improved] - (Rainbow Arts) supports another version, removed SMC, new install script - Info
Orbital Destroyer - [improved] - (Trojan) fixed crash on mouse use, quitkey for 68000 - Info
Murders in Space - [fixed] - (Infogrames) address error on 68000 removed - Info
Aliex - [improved] - (Trojan) supports another version, quitkey for 68000 - Info
Kick Off 3 - [improved] - (Anco) support for AGA version added, install script updated to support save disk too - Info
Paperboy - [improved] - (Atari) support for another version added - Info
Marble Madness - [improved] - (Atari/Electronic Arts) fixed a crash - Info - Image
Indiana Jones & The Last Crusade - [improved] - (Lucasfilm Games) fixed freezes and wrongly playing music, install script updated - Info
Carthage - [improved] - (Psygnosis) button wait added, new install script - Info
Colorado - [improved] - (Silmarils) supports another version, better AGA support, quitkey for 68000 - Info
Calephar - [improved] - (Future) uses less chip memory, new install script - Info - Image
Builderland - [improved] - The Story Of Melba</a> - (Loriciel) uses less chip memory, quitkey for 68000 - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/BuilderLand.html]Info
Battle Storm - [updated] - (Titus) address error fixed, uses less memory, quitkey for 68000 - Info
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 28.03.2020 - 08:48 by AndreasM
